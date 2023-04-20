LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to Host Saddle Microchipping Event April 20 

NEWS

Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host its next saddle microchipping event Thursday, April 20, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at the LDAF’s Monroe office at 754 Highway 80 East.

Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.

“Last year, LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission microchipped approximately 100 saddles at events like this across the state,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Saddles can cost anywhere from less than $200 to tens of thousands of dollars. If we can give law enforcement a tool that assists with the return of stolen saddles, as well as helps prove the theft, it’s a win all around.”

This effort to deter theft is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

