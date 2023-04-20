Zachary Owen Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

April 19, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Zachary Lee Owen was convicted Monday, April 17, 2023, on one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. After a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for approximately two days before returning a guilty verdict. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial in Anchorage.

This case originated from a complaint in October 2019 that Owen had sexually assaulted a child entrusted to his care. On a phone call to the child’s mother, Owen admitted some of what he had done to the child.

A sentencing date has been set for September 14, 2023. At sentencing Owen will face between five and fifteen years in custody. His mandatory minimum sentence, absent referral to a three-judge panel or mitigation, is eight years with three years suspended, followed by ten years of probation.

