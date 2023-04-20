TRUMP HOTELS OFFERS EXCLUSIVE "NEVER SETTLE SUMMER" GETAWAYS TO NINE LUXURY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE GLOBE

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,873 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels – the five star luxury hotel brand that never settles – today launches "Never Settle Summer" offers spanning, tropical getaway destinations, sought after city escapes, and the most legendary golf resorts, each delivering a summer vacation like no other. Guests can take advantage of curated summer stays from May 1 – Sept. 4, 2023. This summer, settle for nothing less than extraordinary with luxurious upgrades, complimentary amenities, resort credits, and more.
"Never Settle Summer" offers are unique to each property and can be booked online at www.trumphotels.com/Never-Settle-Summer:
Trump International Hotel Waikiki
Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
Trump Turnberry
Albermale Estate at Trump Winery
Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
Trump International Hotel & Tower New York
Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago
Trump National Doral Miami
Trump MacLeod House & Lodge, Scotland
One of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids, and Trump® Pets.
To experience the best in class amenities and service of Trump Hotels, visit trumphotels.com.
About TRUMP HOTELS™
Trump Hotels™ is a brand of five-star luxury hotels and resorts with a mission of providing extraordinary customer experiences and luxury accommodations. Its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Each property provides a variety of offerings including signature programs designed with the guest in mind, and every hotel has a distinct design that is culturally relevant, with iconic architecture that is contextual to the destination. The brand's "Never Settle" philosophy permeates its everyday work culture, with dedicated leaders and talented associates priding themselves on impacting the guest experience with exacting standards and keen attention to detail. Reservations can be made at www.trumphotels.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trump-hotels-offers-exclusive-never-settle-summer-getaways-to-nine-luxury-properties-across-the-globe-301803109.html
SOURCE Trump Hotels