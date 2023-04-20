Insite AI Adds Former 7-Eleven SVP of Merchandising Brooke Hodierne to Leadership Team

Another major senior executive hire for the AI company, Hodierne joins a growing team of industry leaders helping CPGs move retail forward with AI

Insite AI, an AI and strategy partner for large consumer brands, today announced that Brooke Hodierne has joined the company as its executive vice president, strategy consulting.

Hodierne brings to the company an impressive history of convenience and grocery leadership experience. Her extensive retailer-based knowledge puts her in a unique position at Insite AI to help leadership teams at top consumer brands optimize and maximize revenue across multiple trade channels.

Most recently, Hodierne served as senior vice president of merchandising at 7-Eleven, leading the merchandising strategies for all packaged goods at the world's largest convenience store chain. In addition to developing growth plans at over 14,000 stores across the United States, she helped lead the acquisition of Speedway. The $21 billion transaction was considered one of the largest acquisitions in the convenience vertical's history. Hodierne helped merge and unify the two retail chains and create one holistic merchandising strategy.

Prior to 7-Eleven, she served more than 12 years in leadership roles at Giant Eagle, where she notably helped lead a transformation of the company's own brands program. Hodierne drove the assortment strategy, pricing architecture and sourcing across its full portfolio.

"Brooke has an invaluable understanding of the retailer side of the business and what they're looking for from executive teams at CPG partners," said Shaveer Mirpuri, co-founder and CEO, Insite AI. "At 7-Eleven, she worked with national brands to grow sales within space-constrained, high-rent real estate locations, and at Insite AI she will help CPGs strategize against the booming private brands business where grocers especially are thriving."

"I am tremendously excited to join Insite AI, not only to work with brands beyond a single retailer but to help these brands execute decisions with clarity and confidence inside all retailers," said Hodierne. "We sit in a great position to support CPGs working to elevate strategic business plans with their valuable retailer partners. We enable CPGs to present agile, data-informed business plans that help the nation's largest retailers deliver balanced assortments with core goods and innovative items. It's a collaboration that will grow sales, increase foot traffic and deliver truly optimal shopping experiences for consumers."

Hodierne is one of several industry leaders who have recently joined Insite AI. Powered by AI and deep industry knowledge, Insite AI has carved out a new solution category for CPGs that provides clarity, visibility and predictability to decisions being made at leading retailers. Insite AI enables large CPGs to achieve smarter sales-enablement strategies, category leadership, strategic business planning and more effective value chains. To learn more about Insite AI's platform and industry expertise helping food, beverage and personal care brands optimize and outperform the market, visit insite.ai.

About Insite AI

Insite AI is an AI and strategy partner, backed by leading VCs including NewRoad Capital and Microsoft Ventures, that enables large consumer brands to accelerate their vision and drive growth, by attacking their hardest problems with clarity, speed and agility in assortment, space, pricing and trade strategy decisions. For more information, visit insite.ai.

