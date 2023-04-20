eClinical Solutions to Discuss Operationalizing Innovation & Automation in Clinical Trials at Leading Industry Conferences Including OCT Europe, SCDM EMEA, Halloran Core West

Thought leader sessions and demos will showcase company's expertise in accelerating cycle times through driving data efficiencies

eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced that the company will present at an array of global industry conferences in spring 2023. At the events, company executives will reveal ways that biopharma and life science companies can maximize the value of clinical data and streamline their data pipelines to lead to quicker, more successful trials in the evolving digital trials landscape. eClinical Solutions will also host various demonstrations at these events to highlight how the elluminate® Clinical Data Cloud helps companies scale digital trials with a unified data foundation and self-service capabilities across stakeholders.

"Whether we're talking to large, mid-size, or emerging life science companies, we consistently hear that driving ROI and reducing cycle times are key priorities amidst the continuous influx of complex data. To gain the insights critical for success, sponsors must look to technology-based approaches, particularly those that automate data flows and leverage a foundation of systems interoperability," said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions. "Modern approaches like advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are going to be imperative as our industry further operationalizes digital clinical trials. These global conferences are a timely opportunity to connect with industry leaders about ways to adopt and adapt the latest innovations for optimal trial efficiency."

At Medidata NEXT Boston 2023 (April 25), Katrina Rice, chief delivery officer of biometrics services, will present a session at 3:20pm titled "The New Blueprint for Data Managers: Operationalizing Innovation & Automation Throughout the Trial." Rice will discuss how data leaders can operationalize the new data management blueprint, and use the opportunities of technology, automation, machine learning, and risk-based approaches to accelerate cycle times and gain richer, real-time insights. At the event, elluminate demos will be offered in the exhibit hall. The following day, eClinical Solutions will join clinical operations executives at Halloran Consulting Group's Clinical Operations Retreat for Executives (CORE) West Coast (April 26-28) in Sonoma, CA. There Indupuri will present on the same topic as Rice and discuss how senior leaders across the trial lifecycle can efficiently collaborate, unlock value from data and gain oversight with, "The New Blueprint for Trial Data."

Also on the west coast, eClinical Solutions can be found at booth #32 at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2023 (April 25-26) in Burlingame, CA. The team will offer demonstrations of elluminate at the booth, and Dan McGann, solutions consultant, will lead a session on April 25 at 12:30pm titled, "Running Up That Hill: Accelerate Cycle Times & Reach Patients Faster with elluminate." The presentation will highlight how the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud and Biometrics Services can reshape companies' data architecture by automating data flows to keep up with the pace of data evolution and speed time to insights. The following week, Jason Konn, solutions consultant, will present a similar session at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) Europe 2023 (May 3-4) in Barcelona, Spain on May 3 at 2:45pm. The eClinical Solutions team will also be available in booth #26 of the exhibit hall to demonstrate elluminate.

Additional international events eClinical Solutions will attend this spring include the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) 2023 EMEA Conference (April 26-28) in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company will offer demos in booth #7 and lead two thought leadership sessions, both on April 27 at 11am. The first session led by Achilleas Zaras, senior manager of solutions consulting, titled, "DCT's Have Arrived! How Do We Review the Data?" will help audience members understand how DCT data collection differs from typical EDC trials and learn strategies to apply data analytics to a DCT study. The second session led by Gina Wood, director of customer success, titled, "RBQM For Site Monitoring Only?," will help attendees get acquainted with the advantages of RBQM (risk-based quality monitoring) beyond site monitoring, and discuss how RBQM is applicable to other functions such as data management and biostatistics. The same week at the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) 2023 Europe Interchange (April 26-27) in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jason Konn will present a session on April 27 at 3:10pm titled, "Automating the Digital Data Flow with a Standards Foundation," which will examine digitization's role in achieving a more streamlined clinical data pipeline and what to look for in designing a digital architecture. In India, eClinical Solutions will take part in the Indian Association of Statistics in Clinical Trials (IASCT) Conference for Statistics and Programming in Clinical Research (ConSPIC 2023) event (May 4-6), taking place in Bengaluru. The meeting will convene attendees from India's statistics and statistical programming community to learn about efficient techniques and advances in these domains.

For more information on these upcoming events and others, including PharmaSUG 2023, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events.

