EY Announces Dea Belazi, CEO and President, AscellaHealth, Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dea Belazi, CEO and president, AscellaHealth, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Belazi was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It is truly gratifying to be a finalist for this esteemed award for the second consecutive year, as this distinction is a true testament to our team's unwavering commitment to fulfill the unmet needs of our clients, partners and patients," Belazi states. "This recognition for AscellaHealth demonstrates the differentiated value we provide globally to the market, supporting all specialty pharmacy and rare disease stakeholders with end-to-end solutions and customizable programs together with our innovative patient-first approach that improves medication access and optimizes patient outcomes."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 8, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and personalized medical management services. A multiple Inc. 5000 winner and NASP 2022 Strategic Channel Partner of the Year award winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

