National Cooperative Bank Releases 2022 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products to cooperatives and socially responsible organizations nationwide, committed $475 million of its overall annual production to initiatives serving low-and moderate-income communities and new cooperative development during 2022.
NCB's mission is to support and be an advocate for America's cooperatives and their members, especially in low-income communities, by providing innovative financial and related services. The capital was provided through direct lending and investments in the following impact sectors:
In addition, NCB provided $12 million in facilitated transactions and $2.9 million to support entities serving low-income communities and co-op development.
