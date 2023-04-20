Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allbirds, Inc. BIRD ("Allbirds" or the "Company") and certain of its officers, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Allbirds: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bird .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings; (2) the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal; (4) that underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bird , or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Allbirds, you have until June 12, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-allbirds-inc-bird-investors-of-class-action-and-to-actively-participate-301799259.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC