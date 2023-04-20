INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4" or the "Company") FOUR investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that Shift4 "engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyperaggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat" including "cash flow manipulation" and "inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS." Blue Orca Capital also alleges that Shift4 engaged in unreported related-party transactions and that the Company's questionable accounting maneuvers "inflated 2022 gross profit by 13%, Adj. EBITDA by 34%, and operating income by close to 3x."

On this news Shift4's share price fell approximately 10% during intraday trading on April 19, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

