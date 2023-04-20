Gale Healthcare Announces Technology Partnership with Smartlinx to Address National Nursing Shortage

By integrating with Smartlinx Staffing Marketplace, Gale's national network of on-demand clinicians will be available to meet more healthcare workforce needs.

Gale Healthcare Solutions, a leading on-demand digital staffing platform providing supplemental staff for post-acute healthcare providers, announced today a new partnership with Smartlinx, Inc. that will expand Gale's service to more communities across the country. As the first digital platform to provide per diem nurses in the post-acute industry, and the first to provide supplemental staff with same-day pay, Gale offers one of the industry's fastest growing networks of temporary nursing professionals to help healthcare providers meet their workforce management needs.

"We're excited about this new technology-based partnership for addressing healthcare workforce challenges, especially now in the midst of the national nursing shortage," said Tony Braswell, Gale Healthcare President and Founder. "By efficiently integrating our digital platform with the Smartlinx Marketplace, we make our national network of experienced clinicians available to more healthcare providers, while continuing to provide them with Gale advantages, such as same-day pay."

Since launching in 2016, Gale's industry-leading technology and same-day pay model has revolutionized the supplemental healthcare staffing industry, attracting thousands of healthcare provider clients and tens of thousands of clinicians nationwide. The Gale app makes it fast and easy for healthcare providers to post open shifts and for clinicians to choose temporary assignments that work for their schedule – with pay immediately after their work is done.

Gale temporary clinicians are W2 employees, providing healthcare providers with all the efficiency that digital staffing firms offer and all the legal and financial protections that come with traditional W2-employed nursing staff.

Today, thousands of healthcare providers nationwide choose Gale to supplement their permanent workforce. As a select provider on the Smartlinx Staffing Marketplace, Gale nurses and nurse aides will be immediately accessible to an even larger network of healthcare communities. This integrated solution for healthcare providers, which enables them to manage permanent and temporary staff from a single system, also offers other efficiencies, including easier management of payroll, compliance reporting and other workforce needs.

Partnerships between digital staffing platforms like Gale and the Smartlinx Marketplace come as two new reports show the national nursing shortage driving healthcare to the point of crisis.

A research study released by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found nearly 800,000 registered nurses intend to leave the workforce by 2027.

An American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living report on the state of the nursing home sector found 84% of facilities are facing staffing shortages, 54% are limiting new admissions due to a lack of staff, and 67% fear they may need to close due to workforce challenges.

The Gale – Smartlinx integration has shown the power of leveraging these industry-leading technologies for serving post-acute healthcare providers. With instant access to Gale clinicians, healthcare providers on the Smartlinx platform achieved full staffing status within three weeks, enabling them to stabilize their workforce, increase census and improve patient outcomes.

"We are excited about our partnership with Gale and their integration into Smartlinx's Staffing Marketplace," said Marina Aslanyan, CEO, Smartlinx. "Since Gale joined our marketplace last year, our clients have been able to tap into Gale's national network of on-demand clinicians, helping them solve nurse shortages and save money on labor."

About Gale Healthcare Solutions

Gale Healthcare Solutions provides a digital platform that connects healthcare providers to temporary healthcare workers. The first company to offer an "on demand" supplemental workforce management solution for the post-acute industry, and the first to provide nursing professionals with same-day pay, Gale has one of the fastest growing networks of supplemental clinicians in the country and serves thousands of healthcare clients across 40 states. For more information, please visit galehealthcaresolutions.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Smartlinx:

Smartlinx's unified workforce management platform is ushering in 21st-century technology to the healthcare industry and their employees. Smartlinx is designed to empower facility owners and caregivers to meet today's standard of work. From scheduling, time and attendance, and payroll, to compliance, human resources, and business insights, Smartlinx provides the tools needed to plan and adapt to evolving workforce needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005287/en/