WorldClinic Announces Expansion of Medical Director on Demand

led by Former White House, DHS, FBI, and Wall Street Medical Directors

WorldClinic, the nation's oldest private, accredited executive telemedicine practice caring for company employees, executives, and individuals and families is expanding their Medical Director on Demand (MDOD) service for organizations. Recent global health issues exposed gaps in the ability of the US healthcare system to support business continuity. These gaps persist today; specifically, an inability to provide global corporate leadership with timely access to critical medical expertise. As a result, the physicians at WorldClinic were asked to serve as a fractional Chief Medical Officer in the finance, fashion, and hospitality industries. Post pandemic, they are expanding the MDOD service to provide organizations with critical health leadership resources. Utilizing MDOD skills and experience, WorldClinic supports critical business continuity functions including risk assessment and health communications expertise; resources to support travel and event logistics; workforce health education to minimize enterprise-wide risk; and medical assistance needed to keep organizations and their people safe and healthy.

The program is led by William Lang, MD, Colonel, US Army (ret), a former Director of the White House Medical Unit, Deputy Physician to US Presidents and a former Associate Chief Medical Officer of the US Department of Homeland Security. He commented, "MDOD is a team approach based on the time-tested principles of Prepare, Prevent, Protect, Respond, and Recover and unlike many traditional consultants, we not only work with companies to create a plan framework, but we are there to facilitate its rollout and activation on an on-going basis."

"We provide leadership with access to a physician with the expertise and experience to support corporate operations. The lack of this resource puts the company at risk for; operational disruption, impaired profitability, and diminished shareholder or stakeholder value; litigation arising from a failure to fulfill duty of care to at-risk workers and an impaired ability to recruit and retain key talent," says, Dan Parks, MD, a 27-year US Army physician and combat veteran. Dr. Parks is a former White House physician, serving as Deputy Director of the White House Medical Unit for two US presidents. Dr. Parks also served as Chief Medical Officer for the FBI.

About WorldClinic

Founded in 1998, WorldClinic is a private, URAC accredited concierge telehealth practice that cares for a diverse client base of self-insured organizations, as well as senior executives, global travelers, and their families. Functioning as a personal virtual emergency room and health care concierge, our physicians and care team provide immediate telemedical emergency response and urgent, chronic condition management on an on-demand, anytime, anywhere basis. We give our members immediate access to their WorldClinic physician group and care team, allowing us to deliver a comprehensive care model that places our members at the center of all our efforts. www.worldclinic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005136/en/