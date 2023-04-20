Crane NXT, Co. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Crane NXT, Co. CXT announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its first quarter 2023 earnings release:

Earnings Release: May 10, 2023 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane NXT, Co. website at www.cranenxt.com.

May 10, 2023 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane NXT, Co. website at www.cranenxt.com. Teleconference: May 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM (Eastern) hosted by Aaron W. Saak, President & CEO, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company's website www.cranenxt.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

May 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM (Eastern) hosted by Aaron W. Saak, President & CEO, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company's website www.cranenxt.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company's website. Web Replay: Will be available on the Company's website shortly after completion of the live call.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides proprietary and trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. The company is a pioneer in advanced, proprietary micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005217/en/