Crane NXT, Co. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Crane NXT, Co. CXT announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its first quarter 2023 earnings release:
About Crane NXT, Co.
Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides proprietary and trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. The company is a pioneer in advanced, proprietary micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.
