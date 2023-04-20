Benevis Spotlights Diversity in Dentistry and Dental Health Disparities this Minority Health Month

By Providing Access to Dental Care in 120 Communities Across 13 States and D.C., the Dental Support Organization (DSO) Helps Ensure That No Child is Left Behind When It Comes to Achieving Good Oral Health

Benevis, a leading DSO for practices focused on dental care and orthodontics, stands with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) to observe National Minority Health Month. April is dedicated to highlighting the need to improve the health of racial and ethnic minorities and American Indian/Alaska Native communities and reduce health disparities. Poor oral health is a primary marker of social inequality, and Benevis is proud to be a leader in addressing the social, economic, and environmental barriers that inhibit dental care.

The theme for National Minority Health Month 2023 is Better Health Through Better Understanding. Benevis has a 20-year history of understanding the needs of underserved patient populations by providing high-quality care to approximately five million children and adults in disadvantaged communities. The DSO recognizes that not all Americans have equal access to dental care and orthodontics. That is why Benevis has made its mission to improve access and affordability to essential dental healthcare and create dental homes for diverse patient populations with or without various forms of insurance, including Medicaid.

"This April, let's remember that oral health is healthcare too," explained Tara McCarthy, VP of Marketing and Community Relations at Benevis. "Healthcare providers across the health ecosystem should continue to educate their patients on the importance of preventive dental care and provide appropriate referrals for those who may not have access to care. With continued effort, we can help close the dental health disparity gap and ensure that all children have access to quality oral healthcare."

The State of Oral Health in the U.S.

Startling, but true, a child's race or ethnicity can significantly impact their oral health. Studies have found that minority children are more likely to suffer from tooth decay and other oral health issues than White children. Minorities are also less likely to receive routine dental care or preventive treatments such as fluoride varnish, sealants, and dental sealers. Minority children, including Mexican-American, non-Hispanic Black, American Indian, and Alaskan Native children, are also more likely to experience disparities in the quality of dental care they receive compared to White children.

Benevis will deliver on its mission to expand access to compassionate, high-quality oral care and will provide free dental treatment to uninsured families during Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Dentists and hygienists in 28 locally branded Benevis dental practices across 11 states will conduct dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis. It is recommended that patients make an appointment.

Benevis also encourages other dentists and DSOs to expand their reach and to help close the divide in quality oral care for minority populations. Diversifying the existing workforce of dental professionals to better support the demographics of underserved communities could also help to improve oral healthcare in disadvantaged populations. To get started, Benevis has provided the following educational resources:

To join the Benevis team or inquire about partnering with the DSO, please click here.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005178/en/