Particle Health Expands Capabilities to Allow Health Platform Companies to Offer Interoperability at Scale

Particle for Platforms is a single, system-wide API integration that links health IT businesses into all three nationwide Health Information Networks

Particle Health, an interoperability platform that aggregates and delivers actionable patient data and insights to healthcare companies, announced it has launched Particle for Platforms, a new feature that achieves interoperability for software-enabled healthcare organizations through its single API. The offering provides an interoperability gateway that connects to CommonWell Health Alliance, Carequality and eHealth Exchange, along with access to additional valuable data sources.

Health IT companies such as telehealth providers, remote patient monitoring offerings, and care management organizations often encounter administrative and interoperability challenges because they do not have direct treatment relationships with patients, but their customers do. Because Health Information Networks (HINs) require patient record queries to be documented and attributed to the entity with the direct treatment relationship, healthcare IT companies must maintain a list of every customer they serve, every endpoint at every customer that can be queried, and every query that has been made – tedious tasks that incur significant operational and administrative costs that may leave them unable to take on more strategic initiatives.

By providing a new customer-accessible management API layer, Particle for Platforms enables health IT organizations with 100+ underlying clients to scale quickly by controlling patient query permissions across all their clients. The new feature allows these organizations to easily connect to all three nationwide HINs to deliver much-needed value-added services to the care providers they serve – and transform interoperability from a costly burden to a competitive differentiator.

"Software-enabled healthcare companies have many overlapping needs in their operational software. For each company to build its own version of these tools is a wildly inefficient use of capital. Particle for Platforms is a game-changer for their day-to-day operations," Troy Bannister, CEO of Particle Health. "Particle is now empowering health IT platform vendors and their clients with an onramp to interoperability through our single API that connects to all HINs, along with access to data previously unavailable to them."

About Particle Health

Founded in 2018, Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies. We create intuitive experiences for developers, build scalable infrastructure product teams love, drive valuable insights for clinicians, and collaborate with innovative leaders launching data-driven healthcare solutions.

Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit.

