SupportWorld Live's Expo Hall to Showcase the Most Innovative Products and Services in the Technical Support and Service Management Industry

HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, today announces the 2023 SupportWorld Live Expo Hall will feature nearly 50 service providers featuring the most innovative products and services in the technical support and service management industry. The event takes place April 30 - May 5 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register here and save $400 off a conference pass with promo code WORLD.

"The Expo Hall will showcase the most comprehensive selection of technology and services in the industry and will give technical support and service management professionals the opportunity to see which solutions are right for their organization," said Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI. "We are excited to bring the industry together to learn, explore and network."

SupportWorld Live 2023 Exhibitor News

To learn more about HDI's SupportWorld Live or to register for the event, click here. Stay up to date on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Ayrien Machiran at ayrien.machiran@informa.com.

Media interested in a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at meryl.franzman@informa.com.

About HDI

For more than thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005138/en/