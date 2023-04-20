NATHAN’S FAMOUS ANNOUNCES 2023 QUALIFYING CIRCUIT FOR FOURTH OF JULY INTERNATIONAL HOT DOG-EATING CONTEST

Each year, fans gather at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the contest in person.

National Tour Culminates with Annual Championship in Coney Island

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has released the official list of locations hosting hot dog-eating contests to qualify competitive eaters for the 2023 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship at Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

The Major League Eating-sanctioned circuit comprises numerous qualifying events and kicks-off on May 13th with a competition in Old Town, Florida. Nathan’s Famous will go on to visit six other cities in the lead up to the Championship on the Fourth of July, which occurs at the Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, NY.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship is a quintessential part of America’s annual Independence Day celebration,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous. “Our qualifying circuit is a quest for undiscovered talent that builds momentum and truly sets the stage for our July Fourth contest.”

The top male and top female finishers from each qualifier will earn a spot to compete in the at the original Nathan’s Famous, a holiday tradition since 1916. Each year, an estimated 35,000 fans make the pilgrimage to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the contest in person. The live telecast of the event has consistently attracted millions of viewers ever since ESPN first aired the contest in 2004.

Joey Chestnut of Westfield, Indiana, earned his fifteenth title of hot dog-eating world champion in 2022, and he currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo of Port Richey, Florida, is the eight-time female champion. Sudo consumed 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2022 and her all-time best is 48.5 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

The list of 2023 Nathan’s Famous qualifying cities currently includes Cincinnati, OH, Pleasanton, CA, Kissimmee, FL and Washington, DC. The My Old Town USA contest in Kissimmee, FL will occur on May 13, and the Cincinnati contest will occur on June 17. Additional cities and dates will be announced on the organizers’ websites shortly.

According to archives, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest has occurred each July Fourth in Coney Island, NY since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant. Major League Eating, the governing body of all stomach-centric sport, sanctions the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Circuit and ensures the contests are judged professionally and that safety standards are in place at each event.

Those interested in competing in a Nathan’s Famous qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com to obtain information and register. Updated information will be posted on Twitter via @eatingcontest. All competitors must be over 18 years of age or older.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 19 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Major League Eating

Major League Eating (MLE), the world governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y. The competitive eating community is made up of more than 8,000 veteran and rookie gurgitators who travel the nation in search of top titles and the glory that they provide. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com, www.facebook.com/eatfast or Instagram / Twitter: @eatingcontest.

Press Contact: Allison O’Donnell Allison@sheacommunications.com

Richard Shea rshea@sheacommunications.com

###