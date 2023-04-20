Revolutionizing SMB WiFi: AccessAgility Introduces AI-Powered WiFi Copilot and WiFi Survey Features to their Cutting-Edge WiFi Scanner Tool

Rising Costs and Bloatware: How Existing WiFi Surveying Tools are Pricing Out Small to Mid-Size Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - AccessAgility, a leading provider of wireless network engineering services and software, has announced the latest update to its popular WiFi Scanner product. The new feature adds WiFi Survey and AI-powered WiFi copilot capabilities, allowing small to medium businesses (SMB) to design and optimize their WiFi networks with ease, without the need for external hardware.



WiFi Scanner is a powerful software solution for the discovery, analysis, troubleshooting, and design of WiFi networks which caters the needs for SMBs and also the enterprise-level clients.. The app supports the newest 6 GHz frequency band and is compatible with any Windows 10/11 operating system and any internal or USB external adapter that is approved on Windows.

Existing tools for WiFi surveying have become bloated with features that are not needed by most users, and costs have increased to levels that are not affordable by most businesses. With the new WiFi Survey feature, SMBs can conduct comprehensive surveys of their wireless networks and gather important data on signal strength, coverage, and channel plan. Armed with this information, businesses can make informed decisions on how to optimize their network performance and ensure maximum coverage and reliability, without having to invest in expensive hardware or software.





"Our team at AccessAgility is dedicated to providing our customers with the most powerful and easy-to-use wireless network engineering tools on the market. With the new WiFi Survey feature in WiFi Scanner, our SMB customers can easily design and optimize their wireless networks, providing their users with a fast, reliable, and secure WiFi experience," said an AccessAgility spokesperson.



WiFi Scanner's easy-to-use interface and comprehensive feature set make it the ideal tool for SMBs looking to design, optimize, and troubleshoot their wireless networks. In addition to the new WiFi Survey feature, WiFi Scanner also includes features for signal strength visualization, packet analysis, noise analysis, and a AI-powered WiFi copilot feature to help with troubleshooting misconfigured and suboptimized WiFi settings.



The WiFi Scanner Survey feature doesn't require external hardware, allowing for a reduced cost solution that is fully functional immediately after download with no sharing restrictions among team members. AccessAgility is also offering a free 7-day trial of WiFi Scanner for Windows, which can be downloaded at https://www.accessagility.com/wifi-scanner-for-windows-free-trial.

About AccessAgility

AccessAgility has developed a suite of WiFi network testing tools to make it easy for network engineers and technicians to deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks. The company's WiFi Scanner, OptiFi, BridgeChecker and WiFiPerf products give users instant visibility into their network performance. AccessAgility simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more about its products and see how AccessAgility helps get your job done faster, visit https://www.accessagility.com/products.

AccessAgility, LLC 8609 Westwood Center Drive, Suite 750 Vienna, VA 22182 info@accessagility.com - Inquiries