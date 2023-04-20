National Veterans Nonprofit SoldierStrong Announces Annual SoldierScholar Recipients

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering on its commitment to help deserving military veterans take significant academic steps forward, the national nonprofit SoldierStrong today announced the recipients of its annual scholarship initiative, SoldierScholar.



“Military service and higher education have long served as two pathways to preparing the next generation of great American leaders. Providing the very best of our nation with access to education when they return from service is the least we can do in honor of their sacrifices,” said SoldierStrong co-founder and chairman Chris Meek. “The Post-9/11 GI Bill sought to do just that but, unfortunately, its funding gaps can place added financial burdens on veterans pursuing higher education degrees. SoldierStrong’s mission is to ease the transition from military to civilian life, which is why we are proud to offer financial assistance to help fill those gaps so more veterans can reap the full academic benefits they deserve.”

The GI Bill typically doesn’t cover the cost of textbooks, classroom fees, transportation, technology, tutoring and similar expenses. SoldierScholar was created to alleviate those costs. SoldierScholar scholarships are available to veterans who fought in the War on Terror, which includes Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. SoldierStrong, which primarily provides revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs medical centers across the country to help injured veterans lead full lives, has also awarded more than $500,000 through SoldierScholar since 2012. The latest recipients are:

Jack Morgan, Syracuse University - Masters in International Relations

A scout sniper platoon commander and company executive officer in the Marine Corps Reserves, Morgan earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Le Moyne College in 2018 and is on track to earn his executive master’s degree in international relations from Syracuse University in May. He served as an infantry officer, operations officer, and intelligence officer while on active duty in the Marines Corps from May 2018 to May 2022. He has served in the reserves since then.

"Receiving the SoldierScholar nomination has given me the flexibility to smoothly transition from my time in the Marine Corps to my next career in public service. SoldierStrong provides extraordinary support to military service members and veterans. I am honored to be recognized by such a generous organization,” Morgan said.

Clifton Washington, Syracuse University – Masters in International Relations and Public Administration

Driven by a desire to become a part of something bigger than himself, Washington joined the U.S. Army and, as an infantryman, spent his enlistment in Jordan where he trained the Jordanian Armed Forces. Understanding the value of education even before becoming a first-generation college graduate, Washington completed his undergraduate degree in economics from Robert Morris University while still in the military. He is currently pursuing a Masters in International Relations and Public Administration and appreciates Syracuse University for its support of veterans and the close-knit veteran community it provides.

"As a student veteran, the SoldierScholar program is a blessing and a lifeline. Due to service-connected injuries, I have a minimum of six medical appointments per month which makes it impractical for me to work full-time while taking on a full course load,” Washington said. “I am so grateful for this scholarship program as it will lighten my financial burden and help me accomplish my academic and career goals.”

Joanna Newcome, Georgetown University – Masters of Science Foreign Service

Newcome entered Georgetown University’s Master of Science in Foreign Service Program with a desire to advance her Turkish language skills. She began studying the language as an undergraduate and further developed her speaking abilities during a summer semester abroad in Turkey. After serving in the U.S. Navy and then working in Russian military analysis as a civilian at the Department of Defense, Newcome believes a concentration in global politics and security will become a critical skill set that will serve her and our country in the future.

“I’m so grateful to receive the SoldierScholar scholarship that will allow me to fully immerse myself in the program and develop connections that will hopefully lead to long-term career paths in Turkish-area studies and policy. Thank you to SoldierStrong for your generosity,” Newcome said.

To learn more about the SoldierScholar initiative or to donate, please visit https://www.soldierstrong.org/scholarship .

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org/

