Kickback CBD Company and Fresh Thyme Market Kickback CBD Lemonades Flavors Kickback CBD Lemonade

Kickback CBD Lemonades to Kick Off in Fresh Thyme Markets Across the Midwest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based Kickback CBD Company recently announced that they are expanding their reach to a new market - the Midwest. The specialty Midwestern grocery chain, Fresh Thyme Market, will soon be offering the increasingly popular Kickback CBD Lemonades at 30+ locations initially and in over 70 of their stores by the end of the year.

“We are very excited about Kickback’s continued growth and expansion and are thrilled that our CBD Lemonade line is going to be carried in Fresh Thyme Markets,” stated Kickback CBD Company’s Founder, Pierre Real. “It’s a match made in heaven because both our company and Fresh Thyme Market are committed to promoting healthy products.”

The Kickback CBD Company Experience: Then and Now

Kickback CBD Company was founded in 2016 by Pierre Real and Omid Mousaei who set about to build a Los Angeles CBD Drink company dedicated to health-conscious organic CBD beverages that would deliver a peaceful boost while promoting stress relief.

They strived for just the right formulation of CBD that would bring about the perfect balance between relaxation and alertness so consumers could enjoy Kickback while lazing around at the beach but also while knocking out work at the office.

Kickback CBD Lemonade was crafted and became an instant success – low calorie, low sugar, vegan, gluten-free, fruity flavored fun drinks with a chill twist of hemp CBD. Each 16oz bottle of Kickback CBD Lemonade is infused with 25 mg of organic CBD.

Kickback CBD Lemonade beverages come in four flavors – Lemony Lemon, Mellow Mango, Strawberry Sunshine, and the latest sensation, limited NFT edition Bored Ape Blueberry.

“Our CBD beverage formulation is unique because it produces a higher body-absorption rate due to the organically grown broad-spectrum nano CBD,” explained Omid Mousaei who is also a co-owner of Kickback CBD Company. “The result is amazing flavor with a more functional chill. It’s a great feeling to know that with the expansion of our CBD drinks to Fresh Thyme Markets, more people than ever will be able to enjoy Kickback.”

Fresh Thyme Market: The Whole Story

Fresh Thyme Market is a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market grocery retailer operating as a subsidiary of Meijer Companies LTD, based in Downers Grove, Illinois that specializes in wholesome foods such as meats, seafood, bulk foods, and organic, gluten-free and dairy-free options. Launched in 2012, the supermarket has grown to include 77 stores spread across 77 Midwest states. Fresh Thyme is the result of a merger between Sprouts Farmers Market, with a chain of 169 stores in the West and Southwest, and Sunflower Farmers Market, a group of Phoenix-based markets.

Each Fresh Thyme Market features a deli, meat and seafood counter, bakery, health care product section, and aisles of traditional grocery items with a heavy emphasis on natural and organic selections.

Fresh Thyme Market’s interest in CBD products became apparent in November of 2016 when 99 CBD health and beauty, supplement, and pet category items were added to stores in 10 states.

Senior Director of Grocery and Natural Living at Fresh Thyme remarked that the company was excited about embarking on the sales of CBD-related items and expressed a keen interest in continuing the efforts.

From the onset, Fresh Thyme Market has taken a proactive educational approach to carrying CBD products in their stores through offsite training sessions hosted by CBD experts and vendors as well as hosting in-store events that provide training to store associates so they can properly assist customers with choosing the CBD products that are right for them.

Fresh Thyme Market’s engagement with CBD products has grown even stronger over the years due to shopper demand and input. It was recently announced that they are now extending their CBD line to include CBD Lemonade from the popular Los Angeles CBD Drink company – Kickback which will initially be offered at 30+ stores and at the remaining locations by the end of the year.

"We at Kickback CBD Company are not only pleased with the growth and expansion opportunity but also honored to have made the cut. Fresh Thyme Market's stringent selection process, particularly for vendors representing CBD products, makes their stamp of approval even more valuable. This speaks volumes about the quality of Kickback CBD Lemonade as a product," Pierre Real said.

Fresh Thymes’ welcoming of Kickback’s CBD beverages into their stores isn’t the first time the Los Angeles CBD Drink company has been noted for its high standards. Kickback CBD Lemonade products undergo lab testing to ensure that they meet the highest quality standards. Scan the QR code on each bottle to access the corresponding lab results and verify the quality of your Kickback CBD Lemonade product.

Kickback CBD Company has been the recipient of a number of recognitions including being featured in Men’s Health, Advanced Mixology, Bevnet, Herb, The Takeout, Weedmaps, Supplement Police, Bon Appetit, Food Beast, The Fresh Toast, and more.

Where to Find Kickback CBD Beverage

Kickback CBD beverages are available through the Kickback website in both retail and wholesale options and can be found in many local grocery stores and now will also be in Fresh Thyme Market store locations including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

To find out more about Kickback CBD beverages or Kickback CBD Company, visit the website at https://enjoykickback.com/.