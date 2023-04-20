Industrial Brakes Market Future Growth, Business Developments, Opportunities and Forecast by 2030

The industrial brakes market is projected to reach $ 1,957.31 million by 2030, At a CAGR of 4.1% Forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Brakes Market refers to the global market for various types of braking systems used in industrial applications. Industrial brakes are mechanical devices that are used to control and stop the motion of heavy equipment and machinery. These brakes are essential for ensuring the safety of workers, preventing damage to equipment, and improving overall productivity.

The global industrial brakes market size was valued at $ 1,295.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 1,957.31 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading market players in the global Industrial Brakes Market include:

AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Altra Motion, Antec Group, Carlisle Brake & Friction, Comer Industries Spa (Walterscheid Powertrain Group), Coremo Ocmea S.p.A., Dellner Bubenzer , Eaton, Rings Pann GmbH and SIBRE.

The market for industrial brakes is driven by the increasing demand for heavy equipment and machinery across a wide range of industries such as construction, mining, agriculture, and transportation. In addition, the need for improved safety measures in these industries has also contributed to the growth of the market.

The industrial brakes market can be segmented based on the type of braking system, application, and geography. The different types of industrial brakes include disc brakes, drum brakes, hydraulic brakes, electromagnetic brakes, and others. Applications of industrial brakes include cranes, elevators, conveyors, and others.

Geographically, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for industrial brakes due to the increasing demand for heavy equipment and machinery in countries such as China and India.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Industrial Brakes market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Industrial Brakes market.

The Industrial Brakes market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Industrial Brakes market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Industrial Brakes market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

