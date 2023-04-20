30 years later, the mythical French radio "Le Poste Parisien" is relaunched

A non-commercial and sharp musical program in a dressing inspired by period sounds and Parisian atmospheres. We hear the titles of the 80s and 90s punctuated by news and tips for culture, restaurants and outings in the Paris region. Le Poste Parisien is not just for Parisians. The radio also takes up one of its original slogans: “the French station that the world listens to”..
Le Poste Parisien is reborn. Le Poste has existed since 1924. It broadcast until 1940 throughout France, then from 1981 to 1994 on FM in the Paris region. Today, the radio is back. At the genesis of this project, Pierre DENJEAN, entrepreneur in the field of sound and light for more than 30 years, founder of the company HITMUSIC (12 million euros in turnover and 28 employees). In addition to this entrepreneurial adventure, the desire was to take over and relaunch a major radio brand.
Already at the controls of the Toulouse radio station Le Bon Mix for 3 years, Pierre DENJEAN has made the Poste Parisien version 2023 an autonomous and modern project, domiciled in Paris and which has its own technical ecosystem: website, webplayer and mobile application iOS and Android. The radio does not have an FM and DAB+ frequency because it relies on “full IP” to be heard. Listening is totally free because the radio is mostly self-financed.
What more does Le Poste Parisien bring?
It is the desire to offer craftsmanship for lovers of good sound with a qualitative and sharp 80s & 90s program. The station's look was designed in-house, drawing inspiration from period sounds, Parisian atmospheres and a total of 1,500 slogans or jingles. The audio processing respects the analog sound of old songs and creates a comfortable sound identity over prolonged listening. The AAC192LC standard is chosen to offer good sound quality while reducing the risk of cuts in mobile listening.
The programming is eclectic and non-commercial: new-wave, rock, funk, pop, soul, reggae, ska, country, disco, blues, jazz and a touch of electro. A lot of demo and acoustic versions, rare titles and B-sides. There is nothing new, the heart being the 80s and 90s with a pick a little before and a little after. A playlist that goes off the beaten track punctuated with good Parisian tips (culture, outings, events and restaurants in the capital), the Journal and the Flash du Poste updated every hour and news.
Le Poste Parisien is not just for Parisians. The radio also takes up one of its original slogans: “the French station that the world listens to”.
