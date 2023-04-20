Leading POS Provider Epos Now Launches Business Support Guidebook To Help UK SMBs During Economic Uncertainty

Leading point-of-sale systems provider Epos Now launches free support guidebook to help small-to-medium UK businesses save money during economic uncertainty.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of payments and point-of-sale systems, has launched a new business support guidebook aimed at helping small-to-medium UK businesses save money during economic uncertainty.
The guidebook is packed with practical tips on how businesses can reduce their energy costs, and increase profits by leveraging new marketing channels. It also includes an overview of the current economic climate in the UK, including the impact of the Spring Budget and new tax year on local businesses.
As businesses continue to navigate challenging times, Epos Now is committed to providing the necessary support and resources to help them thrive. The launch of this guidebook demonstrates the company's dedication to helping businesses survive and thrive, no matter what challenges face them.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
