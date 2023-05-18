"Traveling Light" Streams Now: Dive into Bernard Rose's Intense Drama, A Powerful Tale of Humanity Amidst Crisis
Now Available on Digital: Bernard Rose's "Traveling Light" starring Tony Todd, Stephen Dorff, Danny Huston, Olivia D'Abo and Matthew Jacobs.
In "Traveling Light" Caddie (Tony Todd - "Candyman") searches for his son who has disappeared into LA's tent cities. Stream now!
In "Traveling Light" neighborhood self-help coach or dangerous cult leader? Harry (Danny Huston) with his acolytes enjoying a brief respite from quarantine. Stream now!
In "Traveling Light" local tennis coach Todd (Stephen Dorff) comes to realize that Harry is channeling something strange in his meditation sessions. Harry (Danny Huston) with his acolytes enjoying a brief respite from quarantine. Stream now!
"Traveling Light" Bernard Rose's critically-acclaimed film set in LA's turning point now available on digital. A riveting journey. #TravelingLightMovie
From Xenon Pictures, and executive producers S. Leigh Savidge (Academy Award-nominated “Straight Outta Compton", “The Legend of Dolemite") and Stephen A. Housden, the film explores the life of Caddy (Tony Todd, “Candyman,” “The Crow,” “The Rock”), an Uber/Delivery driver searching for his missing son in Los Angeles during the early days of the Pandemic.
Set over a 24-hour period on May 30th, 2020, "Traveling Light" highlights the complex intertwining of lives as Caddy's path crosses Harry (Danny Huston, “Wonder Woman,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “Children of Men,” “21 Grams,” “Succession”), a cult leader holding a bizarre ceremony on Mulholland Drive. With Todd (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective,” “Immortals,” “Somewhere,” “Blade”) and Mary (Olivia d'Abo, “Bandit,” “Conan the Destroyer,” “Point of No Return”) attending as acolytes, the film captures the social fabric collapsing in the city as news of George Floyd's murder reverberates.
Described as a "Bunuelian satire of bourgeoisie life in Los Angeles at a moment of extreme crisis," "Traveling Light" offers a timely and essential exploration of society on the brink of change. S. Leigh Savidge, one of the film’s executive producers notes, “The film examines the collision course between the thought processes of both haves and have-nots during one of the most trying times in Los Angeles’s long history. Bernard Rose captures Los Angeles in a way that many may know, but few have seen.”
Director Bernard Rose stated, "The film aims to provoke thought and conversation about the societal upheaval during this critical period. The digital release will allow a wider audience to experience this powerful narrative."
Rose and cellist Jen Kuhn composed the score, with feature performances by Bulgarian singer/songwriter Ivo Demchev, whose who’s work has been extolled in The New Yorker as “Sliding effortlessly between masculine and feminine modes; his vocal range is equally protean, moving from a low baritone to a soprano embellished with theremin-like vibratos.”
Watch now: Amazon, VUDU, Google Play, Microsoft XBOX, YouTube Movies
Amazon -
https://www.amazon.com/Traveling-Light-Tony-Todd/dp/B0B8QN69HG/ref=sr_1_1?crid=83ID1L479JHL&keywords=traveling+light&qid=1681823513&s=instant-video&sprefix=traveling+light%2Cinstant-video%2C106&sr=1-1
VUDU -
https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Traveling-Light/2135870
Google Play -
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Traveling_Light?id=e3S_tsIH5oM.P&hl=en_US&gl=US
Microsoft XBOX -
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/traveling-light/8d6kgwxzq41q?activetab=pivot%3aoverviewtab
YouTube Movies -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRJrN-ky2Y4
For more information on the digital release of "Traveling Light," visit https://xenonpictures.com/wp/traveling-light/.
About Xenon Pictures, Inc.:
Founded in 1986 by Academy Award nominee Leigh Savidge (“Straight Outta Compton”), Xenon Pictures, Inc. is recognized for creating the first significant labels focused on the Black and Spanish speaking audiences. A leading film production company, known for creating thought-provoking and engaging films that resonate with global audiences. With a commitment to excellence in storytelling, Xenon continues to produce high-quality films that captivate, entertain, and inspire.
Traveling Light Official Trailer (Xenon Pictures)