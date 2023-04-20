Passenger Information System Market

Rising demand for intelligent public transportation system is boosting the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Passenger Information System Market Worth 45,679 Million USD by 2025 | Top Players such as - Alstom, Hitachi and Indra." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global passenger information system market was valued at USD 13,703 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at USD 45,679 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 263 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4694

Rise in demand for real-time transit information solutions for the passengers, increased adoption of smartphones, increased penetration of IoT solutions in transportation sector, and advancements in telecommunication offerings are anticipated to drive the growth of the global passenger information system market. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud and big data technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global passenger information system market is segmented based on component, solutions, mode of transportation, and geography. By component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into information display system, announcement systems, infotainment systems, passenger information mobile applications, and emergency communication systems. Depending on mode of transportation, it is fragmented into airway, railway, and roadway. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4694

The roadway segment led the market in 2016, and is expected to dominate in the near future. However, the railway segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rate, as it experiences the highest demand for passenger information system.

Based on mode of transportation segment, the roadway segment led the passenger information system market in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the railway segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased need of passenger information system to provide accurate and reliable updates to railway passengers before and throughout their journey.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4694

The global passenger information system market was led by the North America in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 20.20% during the forecast period.

The global passenger information system market is dominated by the key players such as Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba Corporation.

Procure Complete Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3LfLMc4

Key Findings of the Passenger Information System Market :

● The services segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

● In 2016, the roadway segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other modes of transportation.

● Passenger information display system generated the highest revenue in 2016.

● Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. E- Prescribing Market

2. Green Technology and Sustainability Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.