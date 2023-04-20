2nd International Digital Music Festival Successfully Held in Shanghai

The Second Shanghai Conservatory of Music International Digital Music Festival
An array of activities took place on March 14-15, including lectures and a music contest, as Unisonar invited industry heavyweights to take part in the event
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd International Digital Music Festival of Shanghai Conservatory of Music (2nd IDMF) has successfully concluded in Shanghai, China, continuing to serve as a platform for industry talents at home and abroad to share their insights and ambitions in digital music innovations. The Festival was organized by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music in conjunction with US music powerhouse Unisonar and other leading entities in the industry.
The 2nd IDMF was wrapped up with an array of activities held in Shangyin Opera House on March 14-15, featuring 11 lectures and a seminar. Guest speakers of the lectures include global industry icons Igor Nemirovsky and Thomas Parisch, who were invited by Unisonar respectively to share their experiences and insights remotely with the participants about the role of harmony and orchestra in contemporary music.
Leveraging its extensive networks and resources, Unisonar also assisted in recruiting overseas contestants and judges for the game music contest of the 2nd IDMF. An open call of original works for the competition started in September 2022, resulting in an overwhelming response with nearly 300 entries from 15 countries. A judging panel of renowned composers, university scholars and industry experts then selected 15 contestants for the final after preliminary evaluation.
The winners of the contest were unveiled in the concert and award ceremony on March 15. Antonio Ibrahine Gomes from Brazil took home the First Prize with RMB100,000. David Soltany from France and Yu Haihang from China shared the Second Prizes with RMB60,000 each, while the remainder of the 15 finalists were awarded the Third Prizes and the Excellent Prizes respectively.
With the purpose of nurturing talents in digital music and forging closer ties among stakeholders in the respective fields, the inaugural edition of IDMF was held in Shanghai in 2021 and drew raves from the industry and beyond.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
