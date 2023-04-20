Soxy Honored with Publisher of The Year Nomination for Prestigious Rakuten Golden Link Award 2023

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soxy, a fast-growing shopping discovery platform which combines content and commerce, is proud to announce that they have been named a finalist for the prestigious Publisher of the Year Award at the 2023 Golden Link Awards, presented by Rakuten Advertising. The company has been recognized for its remarkable achievements in the affiliate marketing space and is one of the distinguished finalists listed for this year.
The annual Golden Link Awards, hosted by Rakuten Advertising, celebrate the best and brightest in the world of affiliate marketing. These prestigious awards honor outstanding performance, innovation, and partnership in the industry, and being nominated is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and forward-thinking strategies employed by the team at Soxy.
Albert Vaisman, Co-Founder of Soxy, expressed gratitude for the nomination, saying, "We are thrilled to be recognized among the top players in the affiliate marketing industry. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong relationships we have built with our partners. We are grateful for the opportunities Rakuten has provided us to connect with the world’s best retailers, find new partners, and grow our business.”
The winners of the Golden Link Awards will be announced during the annual Rakuten Advertising Symposium in Palm Springs, California, from May 1-4.
Looking forward, Soxy aims to continue building the platform with new features, adding more partners, and launching more ways for brands to better connect with consumers.
For more information, you can visit the website [www.Soxy.com] or reach out to press@soxy.com
