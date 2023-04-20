Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 4.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2030
Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Outdoor fitness equipment Market,” The outdoor fitness equipment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Customers in emerging nations such as India and Brazil are likely to be drawn in by innovative types of outdoor exercise equipment with a variety of functions. The developed markets, on the other hand, are expected to be driven by high-end equipment with sophisticated and advanced user interaction
Request Free Sample Report at: – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16546
Key Take Away
Action Series segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Outdoor Gyms segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
North America dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Obesity is caused by sedentary lifestyles, lack of time for physical activity, and consumption of unhealthy food across the world. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the m, particularly in the developed regions such as Europe, is the growing incidence of obesity. Moreover, rise in the number of outdoor gymnasiums and fitness center providers offering a variety of equipment and free to low-cost workout fees has boosted the number of people using outdoor fitness facilities, thus contributing toward the outdoor fitness equipment market growth. Furthermore, key players in the global market are developing new equipment to provide a better experience, which is expected to foster the outdoor fitness equipment market opportunities for growth.
For Purchase Enquiry at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16546
According to the outdoor fitness equipment market analysis, by application, the outdoor gym gained a major share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its market share during the outdoor fitness equipment market forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.1%. As outdoor gyms are the most common place that consumers prefers to work out and the outdoor gym offers an access to heavy weight equipment that are used by the bodybuilders to train, which fuels the outdoor fitness equipment market growth.
Region wise, North America dominated the outdoor fitness equipment market in 2020, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8%, as a higher percentage of population prefers to visit outdoor gym and workout in North American countries.
The players operating in the global outdoor fitness equipment industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their outdoor fitness equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Landscape Structures Inc., Beckmann, SportsPlay Equipment, Inc., Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, PlayCore Inc., Outdoor Fitness, Inc., Proludic Ltd., Xccent, Inc., the Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd., and Kompan, Inc.
Buy Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/80c66c6130a5de1bb46e8f31480c6bcb
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Action Series
Heavy duty Series
Regular Series
By Application
Public Institution
Fitness Park and Trails
Government Fitness Centers
Outdoor Gyms
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
Kompan. A/S
Landscape Structures Inc.
Outdoor Fitness, Inc.
PlayCore Inc.
Proludic Ltd
SportsPlay Equipment, Inc
Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private Limited
The Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd
Wicksteed Leisure Ltd
Xccent, Inc
Trending Report :-
Gym Accessories Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gym-accessories-market-A16938
Diving Equipment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diving-equipment-market
Europe Fitness Equipment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fitness-equipment-market
Smart Shoes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-shoes-market
Connected Gym Equipment Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-gym-equipment-market
Golf Club and Sets Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-club-and-sets-market-A16953
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn