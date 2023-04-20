Honor of Kings Takes Home Two Prizes at G.A.N.G. Awards

The popular mobile game scored a repeated win in Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game and a victory in Best Main Theme at the 21st G.A.N.G. Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The distinctive soundscape of Honor of Kings, which incorporates the orchestra style with asian fantasy aesthetics, has once again received global recognition, garnering accolades at the 21st Annual Game Audio Network Guild Awards (G.A.N.G. Awards). Honor of Kings is one of the world’s most-played mobile games developed by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.Honor of Kings was crowned with the title of Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game at the 21st G.A.N.G. Awards, marking its second consecutive victory and fourth win in the category since its release in 2015. The winners of the latest edition of G.A.N.G. Awards, which has been held yearly since 2004 to celebrate excellence in the music, sound design and voice acting of video games worldwide, was unveiled in a ceremony held on March 23, 2023.In addition to its win in the Best Audio for a Casual or Social Game, Honor of Kings was also awarded the Best Main Theme for its Haiyue Theme, the music specifically created for the eponymous hero in the hit mobile game.The success of Honor of Kings in both categories is a testament to the game’s unique musical palette, which has captivated the hearts of many around the world. Catering to the demand of global fans, the Honor of Kings (Original Game Soundtrack) series has been released by Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group since 2020. Produced by TiMi Audio Lab, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group, the latest overseas release of the soundtrack series, Honor of Kings, Vol. 6 (Original Game Soundtrack), came out in March 2023.About TiMi Studio GroupTiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team that strives to improve global players’ entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montreal, Shanghai and Chengdu, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters and Arena of Valor. TiMi is also a trusted partner to some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, creating AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and most recently Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter and on LinkedIn.