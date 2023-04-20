Floods, Fires, or Mold: New Business Ready to Respond to Local Property Damage Emergencies in Florida

PuroClean logo

PuroClean of New Port Richey Launches for 24/7 Emergency Service Calls in Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough Counties

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Area resident Gianni Cortes has answered the call to become the designated local “Paramedic of Property Damage” by opening PuroClean of New Port Richey. Starting April 2023, he/she will lead a team of highly trained technicians that will be on call 24/7 to respond to property damage situations throughout Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties, including water, mold, fire, trauma events, and other types of losses.

Gianni Cortes, is a 26-year-old father and husband who has been working in commercial construction and restoration for 8 years nationally. Gianni had worked alongside PuroClean’s parent company, Signal restoration, in Puerto Rico which specializes in large loss. Together they completed a hotel restoration project that occurred as a result of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cortes visited the headquarters in Tamarac, FL and believed in the company mission and culture so he decided to bring one home to serve his hometown of Tarpon Springs. PuroClean of New Port Richey will be offering turn-key restoration services for residential and commercial properties.

“No place is immune to devastating property damage, whether it’s caused by a natural disaster or by something as hard to detect as mold spreading through the house behind walls,” Cortes said. “With my new PuroClean business, our team of industry-certified technicians will mobilize quickly in times of need, providing quality work and exceptional customer service.”

More than 50,000 water damage losses occur per day in the United States, as well as $21.6 million in daily fire damage losses. Overall, around the country, the property and casualty market is a $204 billion business, seeing constant activity as homes and businesses suffer damages every day from pipes bursting to dishwashers overflowing, as well as fires or natural disasters like storms. PuroClean technicians are available 24/7 to arrive at the scene of a loss, take the necessary steps to bring the situation under control, prevent it from becoming worse, and provide restoration services to help bring the property back to pre-loss condition.

PuroClean has been coming to the aid of homeowners and businesses in the United States and Canada for over 20 years with its franchise network of more than 420 offices. For more information about PuroClean of New Port Richey, please call (727)339-7277, email gianni.cortes@puroclean.com or visit www.puroclean.com/pnpr-fl

About PuroClean

PuroClean of New Port Richey serves the Pasco, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. Known as the “Paramedics of Property Damage®,” PuroClean provides fire and smoke damage remediation, water damage remediation, flood water removal, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of 420-plus franchise offices across North America, Canada, and Puerto Rico. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.