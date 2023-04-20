Emord First Quarter Donations Exhibit Grassroots Movement To Unseat Tim Kaine

Jonathan Emord's campaign brought in a total of $457,301.72, bringing in nearly ten times as much as his nearest competitor. The Save Virginia, Save America campaign donations exhibit a powerful grassroots movement across the great state of Virginia to unseat Tim Kaine.
The official senate campaign, "Save America," tour rallies continue to canvas the great state of Virginia, including, Meet and Greet for Jonathan Emord, Candidate for U.S. Senate - Little Rocky Run Community Center #3 on May 1, 2023, Parents Rights Forum - Loudoun on May 2, 2023, Staunton Conservatives Luncheon on May 3, 2023, and Medical Freedom Forum on May 8, 2023.
Jonathan Emord, the candidate for United States Senate, stated. "It's time to protect parents' rights, strengthen our borders, secure our elections, and, most importantly, protect our individual liberties. It's time to bring common sense values back to our nation's Capitol."
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.