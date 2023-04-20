Sixth Soundtrack Album of Honor of Kings Arrives on March 11

Front cover artwork of Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack, Vol. 6
The acclaimed soundtrack series of the popular mobile game makes a comeback with a 13-track playlist curated by award-winning musicians and composers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on its previous success that has captivated fans worldwide, the sixth volume of the acclaimed Honor of Kings soundtrack series was released digitally on March 11, 2023. Honor of Kings is one of the world’s most-played mobile games developed by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.
Released by Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group, and produced by TiMi Audio Lab, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings, Vol. 6 (Original Game Soundtrack) presents a unique soundscape once again with 13 tracks crafted by nine renowned musicians and artists.
Canada-based Brian D’Oliveira, an award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist, showcases his creativity with the track, The Amazing Move. Meanwhile, Japanese musician Moeki Harada puts forward an impressive edition to the album, Battle of Fate. Fans are also entertained with three pieces conjured by Obadiah Brown-Beach, who won a gold medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for his contribution to Honor of Kings.
Edouard Brenneisen and Matthew Carl Earl also lend their richly textured scores to the 13-track playlist, each with two pieces. Other familiar names in the latest volume include Neal Acree, Michael Bross, Wutong Xu and Liu Dong.
“The tracks focus on depicting the main features of the characters while preserving the established soundscape of Honor of Kings, which is the distinctive orchestra style incorporating the Asian Fantasy,” Sam Yang, Director of TiMi Audio Lab, says. “The album comprises the music series of hero Agudo that reflects the beauty of nature and living creatures, and the Master Luban series that underscores the earnest father-son bonding. Additionally, it also consists of the tracks that profoundly portray the historical characters and story background. We hope that these pieces can take players on a heartfelt adventure.”
Since its release in 2015, Honor of Kings has quickly gained traction around the world, and its musical palette has also garnered a significant following among fans, leading to the inception of the Honor of Kings (Original Game Soundtrack) series. The first installment of the series, Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 1, was digitally launched in January 2020 with the releases of four subsequent albums respectively in 2021 and 2022.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team that strives to improve global players’ entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montreal, Shanghai and Chengdu, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters and Arena of Valor. TiMi is also a trusted partner to some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, creating AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and most recently Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
