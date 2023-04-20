North America Roofing Market Segmentation, Future Demands, Revenue by Regional Forecast by 2031

The North America roofing market is projected to reach $ 41,242.6 million by 2031, At a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Roofing Market is a mature and highly competitive industry, encompassing a wide range of materials and products used for both commercial and residential roofing applications. The market includes a variety of roofing materials, such as asphalt shingles, metal roofing, tile roofing, and flat roofing systems.

The North America roofing market size was valued at $ 25,684.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 41,242.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global North America Roofing Market include:

Atlas Roofing Corporation, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc (Johns Manville), Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Compazine DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Firestone Building Products, Iko Industries, Owens Corning, Seaman Corporation and Sika AG.

The United States is the largest market for roofing products in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for roofing products in the region is driven by factors such as increasing construction activities, rising urbanization, and the need for replacement of aging roofs.

Asphalt shingles are the most commonly roofing material in North America, accounting for the majority of the market share. However, metal roofing is gaining popularity due to its durability, longevity, and energy efficiency. Tile roofing is also popular in certain regions, particularly in the southern United States, due to its aesthetic appeal and ability to withstand high temperatures and humidity.

The roofing market in North America is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the market, including major manufacturers such as GAF Materials Corporation, Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, and Carlisle Companies. These companies compete on the basis of price, quality, durability, and innovation.

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental friendliness in the roofing industry. As a result, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly roofing materials and systems that are energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. This trend is expected to continue, driving growth in the market for sustainable roofing products such as solar roofing, green roofs, and cool roofs.

Regional Analysis:

