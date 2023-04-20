Tiffiany Frazier of The Tiffiany Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scripture Joshua 1:9 states the following. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Our guest, Tiffiany Frazier, has managed to have a successful career as a medical assistant, and more recently as a coach, despite her circumstances. She remained strong and courageous despite her hardships. This is her amazing story.

Tiffiany Frazier is the founder and award-winning confidence coach at The Tiffiany Institute, where she integrates her Christian faith, her many years of work experience, and her uncanny ability to overcome various challenging obstacles throughout her life. While she has spent the past twenty years as a medical assistant, she ultimately plans to focus on coaching full time with global objectives.

“As a confidence coach, my job is to help professional women over forty, like me, to pursue any goals and dreams that they want to achieve, but it does require confidence,” explains Tiffiany. “If you don’t have confidence in yourself, you will not conquer anything that you want to do. Basically, you will be miserable and unhappy. Sometimes people need a word of encouragement – a word of reason. I also am very compassionate and a woman of faith. I am a prayer woman and will pray for anybody. You need God, to drive you where you need to be in the coaching field.”

On Tiffiany’s website, she offers a number of packages for potential clients. – The You Rock Package, The Set Your Standards Package, and The Boss Premium Package.

“The You Rock Package is a standard package,” clarifies Tiffiany. “What I will do is a free consultation, and to make sure that I am able to help the client. With this package, they get two meetings a month with me – one in the beginning of the month, the other towards the end of the month. In between the meetings, they will get e-mail support which contains affirmations to support and uplift them.”

“The Set Your Standards Package is similar to the You Rock Package, except that you have three meetings per month and you receive a motivational e-mail once a week, plus a weekly Power Call,” adds Tiffiany. “I will call you to see how you are doing and to give you some affirmations. Everybody needs a boost.

“The Boss Premium Package is the best,” explains Tiffiany. “Like The Set Your Standards Package, you get three meetings a month. You also get two motivational e-mails and two Power Calls per week. With that, I am available 24 hours a day. You also get prayer, as I am a woman of faith You get prayer whenever you need.”

Her faith has been an essential component of where she is now, despite her hardships.

“Back in 2005, my mom died of colon cancer, and I got pregnant with my daughter while my mom was sick,” recalls Tiffiany. “I did not know that mom had cancer until it was too late. It really hit me hard. A few years later in 2009, my father passed away. I had absolutely nobody. After that, the father of our daughter attempted to gain full custody, because he felt that I was going insane, as a result of burying my father. It was as though he waited for the right moment to hit me low. Even though he ultimately got physical custody of our daughter, I was still involved in her life. Presently, my daughter is 19, and we have the best relationship.”

“A few years ago, I had a conversation with Tony Robbins,” explains Tiffiany. “I wasn’t a confidence coach then. I was just thinking about it. I had reached out to his representatives, and eventually talked with Tony himself. I now follow him.”

“In 2021, I had a double heart ablation,” adds Tiffiany. “Immediately after dealing with that, I got COVID. I realized that I could have died due to my medical history. It was an eye opener. God gave me another chance. That is when I studied to become a coach. I took my past and turned it to good.”

In the short period that Tiffiany has been a confidence coach, she has acquired numerous recognitions. The Hoinser Group recognized her four times in 2022. First, as one of the 100 Top Inspirational Women of the Hoinser Queens Edition. Second, she made the Top 33 Inspirational Women. Third, she was featured in their Christmas Edition for the Ten Most Powerful Personalities. Fourth and final, she earned the overall title of Best Life Coach in the UK. She was also recognized by P. O. W. E. R. Magazine as a Woman of Empowerment in 2022, and as a Woman of the Month in March 2023.

Tiffiany is also in the process of writing a poetry book titled Blessed Novelties: Uplifting Poems. The book will be released within the upcoming weeks.

“Don’t let your past detour what you want to do in life,” concludes Tiffiany. “Don’t let that destroy you. Sometimes people end up not finding their way. They end up in situations where they don’t want to be. Then they regret it later. Get yourself together and work on what your final goal is – what your passion is and go for it without a doubt.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tiffiany Frazier in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 24th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.thetiffianyinstitute.com/