Soundtrack Album of Honor of Kings Brasil Scheduled for Release on March 9, 2023

E Aí, Brasil includes two tracks, which pay tribute to the unique soundscape of the hit mobile game and capture the vibrant and lively culture of Brazil
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of Honor of Kings Brasil in March, E Aí, Brasil, a soundtrack album specially crafted in honor of the Brazilian version of this popular mobile game, will arrive across digital platforms on March 9.
Released by Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, E Aí, Brasil celebrates the vibrant culture, energetic vibes and dynamic rhythms of Brazilian culture. The two-track album, produced by TiMi Audio Lab, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group, is also a perfect fit for the distinct soundscape of Honor of Kings.
Brazil is the first country outside China to have the international full release of Honor of Kings, one of the world’s most-played mobile games developed by TiMi Studio Group. The game has taken the Brazilian gaming market by storm, receiving over one million pre-registrations between the start of the process in February and the official debut on March 8.
In the partnership between Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings Brasil provides Brazilian players a fully localized experience, with all texts, user interface (UI) and others in Brazilian Portuguese. Prominent voice actors that are well established in the South American world, including Wendel Bezerra, Kacau Gome and Letícia Quinto, also lent their talents to the game for better experiences of Brazilian fans.
In the wake of its release in 2015, Honor of Kings has quickly gained traction around the world alongside its captivating musical palette. Catering to the demand of global fans, Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group have been releasing the Honor of Kings (Original Game Soundtrack) series since 2020, with the latest installment, Honor of Kings, Vol. 6 (Original Game Soundtrack), launched in March 2023.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team that strives to improve global players’ entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montreal, Shanghai and Chengdu, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters and Arena of Valor. TiMi is also a trusted partner to some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, creating AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and most recently Pokémon UNITE, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
