Champion Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Sarit Levy makes Academic History Driving Revenue to University Partners

Top C-Suite Executive in Higher Education

Top Chief Executive, Dr. Levy Builds relationships and revenues at record pace!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Learning Officer, Dr. Sarit J. Levy is drawing in remarkable revenue for Zschool, a leading executive education partner company, procuring millions during the past fiscal year and driving partnerships at record numbers.

Dr. Sarit J. Levy, Chief Learning Officer of Zschool, has led the company to a 50% increase in net revenue compared to the previous year. Under her leadership, Zschool has gained 30 new schools in less than a year, making her a top candidate for any university or online program management company. Zschool provides executive education solutions to organizations across multiple industries.

Dr. Levy’s accomplishments and the significant contribution she has made to Zschool’s organization's growth puts her among the Top C-Suite Candidates to look out for, ready to run any University institution or Online Program Management company as the top dog. Zschool has been in an upward trajectory forging a path of success in her the executive education sector of higher-ed year over year. Zschool continually provides innovative solutions where many universities struggle such as; lack of capital or bandwidth to refresh and advance existing programs. Zschool prides itself on hiring faculty that are of the same caliber and pedigree as any university keeping in mind accreditation committees as the AACSB and the subject matter expertise of the executive instructor. in almost every industry, but always in #HigherEducation. Pioneering relationships through hard work and dedication, Dr. Levy has been instrumental in pioneering many of the organization’s relationships through dedication and fervent stewardship.

In championing great leadership, Dr. Sarit J. Levy and the Zschool executive team strive to bring their wealth of knowledge and expertise in #HigherEd to the undergraduate, graduate, and executive higher education sectors. Designing and delivering innovative learning results coupled with an exclusive Advisory Member model helps meet the unique needs of the #Fortune500 and #Inc5000 clientele as well as their university partners. "I am thrilled with the progress we have made in the past fiscal year, and I am grateful to my team for their steadfast persistence and work ethic," said, Dr. Sarit Levy. "Our success is a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class education that empowers our #Fortune500, #Inc5000, and #University clients to achieve their goals."

Zschool is committed to continuing to provide the highest level of executive education solutions and services to our clients. “We look forward to the continued success of our organization”, touted the Chief Learning Officer.

About Zschool: Zschool is a leading executive education partner company that provides executive education curriculum development and marketing and services to organizations across multiple industries. The organization is committed to delivering practical executive education tools that drive ROI back to the corporation and empowers companies to further drive endowments back to the university institutions.

Contact: Chalom Media

Attn: Dr. Sarit Levy