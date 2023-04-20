Medical Supplies Market Size Worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for the product for disinfection and limiting HAIs is propelling the demand for the medical supplies market.

Market Size – USD 126.57 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market trends –Outbreak of COVID-19 virus. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Medical Supplies Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Medical Supplies market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Medical Supplies industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Medical Supplies industry

The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Medical Supplies market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Medical Supplies business sphere.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Medical Supplies industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson, And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, Avanos Medical, Inc.

Market Segmentations of the Medical Supplies Market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Supplies

Blood Collection Consumables

Other

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Personal Protective Equipment

Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Surgical Drapes

Other Protection Equipment

Sterilization Consumables

Wound Care Consumables

Advanced Wound Dressings

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Dialysis Consumables

Hemodialysis Consumables

Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

Radiology Consumables

Catheters

Cardiovascular Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Urological Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Sleep Apnea Consumables

Other Medical Supplies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urology

Wound Care

Radiology

Respiratory

Infection Control

Cardiology

IVD

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook of the Medical Supplies Market

The global Medical Supplies market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Medical Supplies market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

