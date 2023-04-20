Medical Supplies Market Size Worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research
The growing demand for the product for disinfection and limiting HAIs is propelling the demand for the medical supplies market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Medical Supplies Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Medical Supplies market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Medical Supplies industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Medical Supplies industry
The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
The research report on the Medical Supplies market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Medical Supplies business sphere.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Medical Supplies industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson, And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, Avanos Medical, Inc.
Market Segmentations of the Medical Supplies Market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diagnostic Supplies
Blood Collection Consumables
Other
Infusion & Injectable Supplies
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Disinfectants
Hand Disinfectants
Skin Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Personal Protective Equipment
Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
Eye & Face Protection Equipment
Protective Clothing
Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
Surgical Drapes
Other Protection Equipment
Sterilization Consumables
Wound Care Consumables
Advanced Wound Dressings
Surgical Wound Care
Traditional Wound Care
Dialysis Consumables
Hemodialysis Consumables
Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Catheters
Cardiovascular Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Urological Catheters
Specialty Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Sleep Apnea Consumables
Other Medical Supplies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Urology
Wound Care
Radiology
Respiratory
Infection Control
Cardiology
IVD
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook of the Medical Supplies Market
The global Medical Supplies market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Medical Supplies market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Regional Landscape
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications
Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions
North America Market Analysis and Forecast
Europe Market Analysis and Forecast
Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast
Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast
Competitive Landscape
