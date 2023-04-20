Global Food Enzymes Market To Grow At Rate Of 6.1%Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market

Food Enzymes Market Size – USD 2,058.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable Income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the global market for food enzymes is anticipated to reach USD 3,309.9 million in 2028 at a revenue CAGR of 6.1%. Rising demand for food enzymes from the food and beverage industry is the primary cause of the market's consistent revenue growth. Enzymes are utilised in a variety of processes, including the manufacturing of cheese, bread goods, fruit, starch, and beverages and drinks. These components produce a pleasant scent and flavour while improving the texture, nutritional value, and appearance.

In several processes, enzymes are taking the place of synthetic chemicals as an alternative to currently employed chemical-based technology. Through biodegradability and reduced energy use during production, enzymes also assist in enabling environmentally friendly industrial methods. The global market for food enzymes is experiencing revenue growth as a result of the surge in demand for foods and drinks with superior flavour and high nutritional content. Food enzymes are essential for processing food, from protein to starch processing, while also enhancing nutritional value of finished goods.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The Brenntag Food & Nutrition's North American business unit announced in June 2019 that it had signed a new distribution agreement with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in the US and Canada.

Microorganisms section had the biggest revenue share among the source segments in 2020. Numerous food preparations include microorganism-produced enzymes to improve texture and flavour. These microorganisms include bacteria, fungus, and yeast. These are the most used enzyme sources because they provide a number of advantages, such as affordability, simplicity, and reliable production. Additionally, compared to sources from animals and plants, these enzymes are more stable.

Protease category accounted for a notably big revenue proportion among the type segments in 2020. Protease aids in a number of important bodily processes, including the breakdown of food into energy. These enzymes aid in the easing of physical discomfort, especially joint pain, and help to reduce inflammation.

The revenue from the application sector for beverages is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth during the projection period. Due to rising health consciousness among consumers, there is an increase in demand for beverages like juices. Enzymes are used in juice extraction to increase yield.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Food Enzymes market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some major companies in the market include Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Food Enzymes market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Food Enzymes Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Food Enzymes market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Food Enzymes market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Food Enzymes market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Enzymes market and its key segments?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

