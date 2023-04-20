IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

IT Asset Management Software Market is anticipated to reach USD 11,878.84 Million at a CAGR of 8.07% CAGR by 2030

IT Asset Management Software Market is driven by a rapidly evolving software industry with a healthy CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights

According to MRFR analysis, the "IT Asset Management Software Market" is expected to register a CAGR of 8.07% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 11878.8 million by 2030.

IT Asset Management Software Market refers to the industry segment that provides software solutions designed to help organizations manage their IT assets, including hardware, software, and infrastructure. This software helps businesses track and optimize their IT assets throughout their lifecycle, from procurement to disposal.

The IT Asset Management Software Market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the need for organizations to comply with regulatory requirements related to data privacy and security.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the IT Asset Management Software Market. This shift has increased the demand for IT Asset Management Software as organizations seek to manage and secure their remote IT assets. The software enables organizations to track and manage remote devices, monitor software usage, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. It also helps businesses optimize their IT asset utilization, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Key Players

Some of the key market players are:

• Freshworks Inc (U.S.)
• BMC Software (U.S.)
• SysAid Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
• ServiceNow Inc. (U.S.)
• Asset Panda (U.S.)
• Samanage Ltd. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

The IT Asset Management Software Market has been segmented into size, deployment and application.

Based on the size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on the deployment, the market has been segmented into hybrid, cloud and on-premise.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into BFSI, retail, aerospace and defense.

Regional Analysis

The IT Asset Management Software Market is a global market that is segmented into different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Currently, North America is the largest region of the IT Asset Management Software Market, accounting for the highest market share in terms of revenue.

The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of several major IT asset management software vendors, high adoption of advanced technologies, and a large number of organizations that require IT asset management solutions.

Moreover, the North American market is also characterized by the increasing demand for cloud-based IT asset management software solutions, which is further driving the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the IT Asset Management Software Market due to increasing IT investments and the rising adoption of IT asset management solutions by businesses in the region.

