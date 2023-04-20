Weight Loss Services Market is Booming Worldwide | Covidien PLC, Jenny Craig, Medifast

Stay up to date with Weight Loss Services Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Weight Loss Services Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Weight Loss Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are NutriSystem (United States), Covidien PLC (Ireland), WW International Inc. (United States), Jenny Craig Inc. (United States), Medifast, Inc. (United States), BistroMD (United States), Rosemary Online (United Kingdom), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (United States), Cybex International (United States), Equinox (United States), Amer Sports Oyj (Finland).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Weight Loss Services market to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Weight Loss Services Market Breakdown by Application (Fitness Clubs, Slimming Centers, Consulting Service Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Others) by Type (Weight Loss Diet (Food, Beverages), Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Infrared Light Therapy, & Other), Surgical Equipment (Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Surgery), Drugs and Supplements, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
The Weight Loss Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 18.3 Billion at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 22.3 Billion.
Definition:
Weight loss services refer to a range of programs, products, and services that are designed to help individuals lose weight and improve their overall health and well-being. These services may include personalized diet and exercise plans, meal replacement products, counseling and support groups, and medical interventions such as weight loss surgery. Weight loss services may be offered by a variety of providers, including commercial weight loss programs, healthcare providers, and fitness centers. The goal of weight loss services is to help individuals achieve and maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of obesity-related health conditions, and improve overall quality of life.
Market Trends:
• Increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population worldwide.
• Growing adoption of digital weight loss solutions.
• Emergence of personalized weight loss programs based on genetics and microbiome analysis.
• Rising demand for holistic weight loss programs that address physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Market Drivers:
• Growing awareness about the health risks associated with obesity and overweight.
• Increasing government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles and combat obesity.
• Rising disposable income and spending on weight loss programs and products.
• Technological advancements in weight loss devices and services.
Market Opportunities:
• Growing demand for weight loss services in developing economies.
• Increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) technologies for weight management.
• Expansion of weight loss programs and products targeting specific age groups and demographics.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Weight Loss Services Market: Weight Loss Diet (Food, Beverages), Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular, Strength Training, Infrared Light Therapy, & Other), Surgical Equipment (Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Surgery), Drugs and Supplements, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Weight Loss Services Market: Fitness Clubs, Slimming Centers, Consulting Service Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Others
