Exploring the Growing Green Hydrogen Market : Driving the Transition to Clean Energy

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Green Hydrogen Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Green Hydrogen Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐄, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐆𝐇𝟐 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐂𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.] these players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Green Hydrogen Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

One of the main impacts of the pandemic has been on the supply chains for green hydrogen production. Many countries have implemented lockdowns and travel restrictions, which has led to delays in the delivery of equipment and components needed for green hydrogen projects. Additionally, the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has made it more difficult for some companies to secure financing for their projects.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The green hydrogen market is experiencing significant growth as more countries and companies commit to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to cleaner forms of energy. According to a report by Emergen Research , the global green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14.1% between 2021 and 2028.

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Green Hydrogen Industry

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Green Hydrogen Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Green Hydrogen Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:

As concerns about climate change continue to grow, there is increasing pressure on governments and companies to reduce their carbon emissions. Green hydrogen offers a clean and renewable source of energy that can help achieve these goals.

𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲:

The growth of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, is driving the demand for green hydrogen. Green hydrogen can be produced using renewable energy sources and stored for use when needed, making it a flexible and reliable energy source.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝:

Many industries, such as transportation, power generation, and heavy industry, are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Green hydrogen offers a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, which are a major source of carbon emissions.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Governments around the world are providing support for the development of green hydrogen infrastructure and research. This includes funding for research and development, tax incentives, and regulations to encourage the use of green hydrogen.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Solar Resources

Water Resources

Wind Resources

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Power generation

Transport

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Grid injection

Others

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The global green hydrogen market size is expected to reach USD 2,565.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for green hydrogen in the transport industry and increasing concerns about carbon emission are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Green hydrogen is a result of innovation in science and technology. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen through the use of an electrolyzer and electricity. Green hydrogen is mainly produced using natural resources, which makes it eco-friendlier and offers a sustainable substitute to fossil fuels for applications in various end-use industries.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

AIR LIQUIDE

Engie

Siemens

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Ballard Power Systems

Plug Power Inc.

SGH2 Energy Global LLC

Cummins Inc.

Linde

Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

