At a CAGR of 18.7% Security Cameras Market Size is expected to reach USD 30.15 Billion by 2030 -Emergen Research

Rising demand from smart cities project is a key factor driving security cameras market revenue growth

Security Cameras Market Size – USD 6.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Integration of IoT in wireless security cameras ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Security Cameras Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Security Cameras research in the year 2023.

The global security cameras market size was USD 6.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Security cameras market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased government spending on security systems and integration of IoT in wireless security cameras. In addition, increasing number of security cameras is growing globally so that governments can monitor their population. Deployment of millions of surveillance cameras in cities across continents, however, is causing worry among individuals who believe that their privacy is being compromised.

Rising demand for intelligent video surveillance in public places, commercial buildings, public transit, and other locations, as well as rise of Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to accelerate integration of security cameras. CCTV systems provide humans with a clearer picture of security situation to reduce unwanted incidents. However, CCTV cameras have the ability to show and capture video footage, which are powerless to intervene because they cannot grasp what they are seeing. In addition, Internet of Things (IoT) technology connects network-enabled cameras to additional equipment and software to transform security surveillance into intelligent security and safety management. Video surveillance systems will no longer merely provide footage that must be monitored on a regular basis by people. There are presently machines that can gather and analyze video data at the same time, providing security administrators with significant insights rather than a single piece of information.

Vivint, Inc., ADT, SimpliSafe, Inc., Brinks Home, Skylinkhome, SAMSUNG, Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC., Arlo, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dahua Technology USA Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation

Security Cameras Market – Segmentation Assessment

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Analog System

IP based Systems

Camera Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Non-HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Global Security Cameras Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Security Cameras Market Dynamics

3.1. Security Cameras Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Security Cameras Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

