Optimizing Healthcare Logistics: Improving Patient Care Through Efficient Supply Chain Management

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Healthcare Logistics Market By Type (Cold Chain, Non-cold chain), By Service (Pharmaceutical, medical devices, and medical equipment), By Service (Transportation, Warehousing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" Healthcare logistics includes the whole supply chain process involved from the beginning to the end. Raw materials are transported from their point of origin to a production facility and subsequently to a factory. The final items are then moved from the factory, to on-demand storage warehousing or distribution centers. Healthcare logistics refers to the supply chain from manufacturing facilities of medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare product companies to the doorstep of medical facilities and additional involved in the healthcare system. Healthcare transportation can be provided by any mode of transportation including trucks, trains, boats, airplanes, temperature-controlled trucks and cars. The constant rise in medical facilities and infrastructure across the globe drives the growth of the healthcare logistics market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

▶Constant rise in healthcare infrastructure across the globe drives the global healthcare logistics market.

▶Increase incomplexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain hinder the global healthcare logistics market.

▶The emergence of drones in the healthcare logistics market acts as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Drones for healthcare logistics have been witnessing several landmarks from the past few years. A University of Maryland drone delivered a kidney that was successfully transplanted into a patient suffering from a serious nephrological condition; this was the first -ever successful drone delivery of a human organ in April 2019. That delivery was completely successful and made it to the headlines. Drones are gaining popularity in the developing countries as well. India, a country with a massive population to serve with equally difficult geography and wide-ranging healthcare disparities, has also recognized and appreciated the need to incorporate drone delivery solutions in the healthcare system.

Medicine from the Sky a World Economic Forum (WEF) projects initiative in partnership with the Government of Telangana and Apollo Hospitals in India has also stepped in to facilitate and scale drone-based medical deliveries in the region. The next phase of this initiative will transform trials and research turned into operational drones. The World Economic Forum co-organized a workshop with the Government of Telangana at Wings India 2020, a yearly event organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India and the Airports Authority of India, to bring together all essential stakeholders to design a new project demonstrating the potential and practicality for drone delivery of medical supplies in India. This community is presently investigating at ways drones can support response of India to the COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

✅This study presents the analytical depiction of the healthcare logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

✅The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of healthcare logistics market.

✅The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the healthcare logistics market.

✅The report provides a detailed healthcare logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

The key players profiled in the Healthcare Logistics Market analysis are Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Q1. Who are the leading market players active in the healthcare logistics market?

Q2. What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

Q3. What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

Q4. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the healthcare logistics market?

Q5. What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?