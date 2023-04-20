Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics: Market Dynamics and Potential for Business Success

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.

Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.

The demand for end-to-end visibility into the network infrastructure is one of the main factors driving the NPMD market. Organisations need comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics solutions that offer insights into network performance across all layers, including the physical, virtual, and cloud environments, as networks become more sophisticated and distributed. The real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities provided by NPMD solutions enable IT teams to swiftly identify and fix network issues, reduce downtime, and maximise network resources.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, Broadcom, Ipswitch, NetBrain, ManageEngine, Riverbed, Paessler, LogicMonitor, and AppNeta

Some Significant Report Highlights:

Android segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as android-based network monitoring apps are designed for users who want to control outgoing and incoming traffic on their devices. This software displays information on all Internet connections, apps, and services that use Internet traffic and IP-addresses that these apps and services connect with.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises are continuously adopting network performance monitoring and diagnostics to protect their infrastructure from security threats. Rising demand for uninterrupted network services, increasing use of smart home devices, and vigorous network monitoring are factors fueling growth of this segment.

Telecommunication segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for data connectivity. Management of these systems has become tedious in terms of functionality, infrastructure, and scope management. By using network monitoring, the telecommunication industry can keep a track of its infrastructure and detect discrepancies or hardware failures that can cause potential loss in revenue.

The U.K. is witnessing increased adoption of telecommunication and technological innovations in the telecom industry, which is fueling market revenue growth. Telecom industry is growing at a stable rate, which is boosting market growth. The U.K. is a key market in Europe for AI startups among various countries, with sufficient support from the government. Emergence of several startups in the country, which offer network performance monitoring and diagnostics software, is also contributing to market growth.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Detailed Information on Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: A network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) market study offers a comprehensive view of the market. It provides a thorough examination of the NPMD market environment, assisting you in making defensible choices and maintaining an edge over the opposition.

Market Dynamics and Trends: The research offers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics that shape the NPMD market, including the opportunities, challenges, and driving factors. It emphasises the major market influences, including cloud-based monitoring, the Internet of Things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. You can detect possible growth possibilities and adjust your business strategies by being aware of market trends.

Competitive Environment: The NPMD market research provides a thorough study of the competitive environment, which includes the profiles of significant market participants. It gives details on their product lineup, corporate goals, market position, and most recent advances. This can assist you in comparing the performance of your business to that of the opposition and informing decisions about alliances, partnerships, and investments in the NPMD industry.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis: Based on solution type, deployment mode, end-user industry, and geography, the study provides a complete segmentation analysis of the NPMD market. It aids in your understanding of market dynamics and demand trends for various market segments, assisting you in choosing the market segments that will yield the greatest profits for your company. The regional analysis also gives you information on regional market trends, opportunities, and difficulties, allowing you to adjust your plans in accordance with local needs.

company Strategies and Growth Opportunities: The report provides strategic analysis of the NPMD market, making suggestions for company plans, product development, and market entry. It offers insightful information on growth prospects, including niche markets, untapped markets, and emerging markets, which can help you build your company and increase your revenue potential.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flow-based Technology

Device Polling Technology

Packet-based Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Windows

iOS

Android

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The report further divides the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

