Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market to Hits USD 36.16 Billion by 2030 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Drone inspection methods are becoming increasingly popular over traditional approaches, which is one of the key factors for driving market revenue growth

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market Size – USD 9.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – Increasing application of drones for agricultural purposes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for drone inspection and monitoring reached USD 9.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 15.8% during the forecast period. One of the main elements boosting market revenue development is the growing preference for drone inspection methods over conventional ones. The time-consuming current detection techniques include scaffolding, rope accessibility, and helicopter observation.

Drone inspection, however, saves time and money. As a result, a variety of industries, including oil and gas, energy and utilities, and naval defence, have accepted drone inspection technology. Human operators are no longer required, and the associated risk to their life has lessened thanks to drone inspection technology. These advantages of drone inspection technology have made it more popular than conventional methods.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Drone Inspection and Monitoring industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies in the market report include Aerodyne Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, AeroVironment, Inc., Sky Futures Partner Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation., BAE Systems PLC., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Service segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for drone-based inspection and monitoring services as drones rapid, better cost-effective, and more accurate data processing capabilities than traditional techniques.

Hybrid segment revenue is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period because hybrid drones have better payload and endurance capabilities than fixed-wing and multirotor drones.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for drones in countries such as China and India, where drones are commonly used for inspection and monitoring jobs in agriculture and utilities.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market by 2030?

Emergen Research has segmented drone inspection and monitoring market on the basis of solution, technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Platform

Infrastructure

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Construction and Infrastructure

Oil and Gas

Mining

Utilities

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Wind Turbine Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Drone Inspection and Monitoring market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

