Global Medical Tricorder Market Expected to Grow at 6.8% CAGR through 2028

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and COVID-19 outbreak are some key factors driving global medical tricorder market growth.

Market Size – USD 3.07 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Trends – Increasing private investments for development of advanced medical equipment that is quite similar to medical tricorders” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide medical tricorder market had a value of USD 3.07 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the growth of the worldwide medical tricorder market's revenue. Between 2021 and 2028, rising private expenditures in the development of high-tech medical devices resembling medical tricorders are also anticipated to drive the market's revenue growth.

Following the COVID-19 epidemic, there is a large increase in the need for outpatient care and monitoring. As more people become aware of them, self-diagnosing equipment is becoming more and more common. Hospital appointments that aren't emergencies, such routine exams and pointless procedures, have been rescheduled. To reduce patient flow to hospitals and provide additional beds for COVID-19 patients, government officials have also supported the medical tricorder device industry.

In order to improve access to therapies and monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for particular patient monitoring and diagnostic tools in April 2020. Therefore, COVID-19 has a favourable impact on the medical tricorder industry and is anticipated to aid in the market's revenue expansion.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

As people become more knowledgeable about the risks associated with their lifestyles, revenue in the monitoring category is anticipated to increase at a relatively quick CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Due to the growing demand for outpatient procedures, the ambulatory surgical centres segment is anticipated to experience relatively strong revenue growth throughout the projection period. A few other elements influencing the segment's growth are cost-effective services and shorter stays.

Over the course of the projected period, North America is anticipated to represent a greater revenue share than other regional markets. An expanding patient base and the demand for cutting-edge technologies for accurately diagnosing patients' medical ailments are what are driving market expansion in North America.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Medical Tricorder market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some major companies in the market include QuantuMDx Group Ltd, Scanadu Inc., Cloud DX Inc., Basil Leaf Technologies, LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Basler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ibis Biosciences, Inc., Aidar Health, Inc., and Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Medical Tricorder market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical tricorder on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fiber Optic Camera

USB Camera

Corded

Wireless

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monitoring

Diagnosis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Medical Tricorder Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Medical Tricorder market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Medical Tricorder market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Medical Tricorder market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Tricorder market and its key segments?

