The Future of Rail Transportation in the Digital Railway Market: Riding the Digital Wave

Digital Railway Market Trends – Advancements in communication technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIAC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital railway market size is expected to reach USD 133.64 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as advancements in communication technology, rising demand for enhanced connectivity, rising urbanization, and increasing need for safe, eco-friendly, and convenient commutation. Digital railway refers to digitalization and transformation of technologies, which helps to modernize railway operations, automating ticketing processing, customer support service, and preparing maintenance schedule along with managing railway traffic.

The market for digital railroads includes a range of products, services, and solutions that make use of digitalization to improve and optimise rail operations. In order to enhance the entire rail ecosystem, from track infrastructure to rolling stock, signalling systems, and passenger experience, this includes the use of data analytics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and communication technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The digital railway market is expanding quickly, and many businesses and organisations are fighting for a piece of this exciting and expanding sector. A wide variety of competitors, including technology providers, railway operators, system integrators, and solution developers, among others, make up the competitive landscape in the market for digital railways.

Some Significant Report Highlights:

On 20 April 2022, Trimble's Beena Vision business, entered into a formal agreement to be acquired by Wabtec Corporation, a leading global supplier for freight and transit rail. This acquisition is subject to usual closing requirements and deal's financial details were not made public.

The remote monitoring segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Use of remote monitoring technologies has a number of advantages. By centrally monitoring their complete train network, one will be able to make informed decisions. They will be able to decide whether it is genuinely necessary to send a vehicle on a 4-hour journey to their remote radio tower and what kind of repair equipment they will need to bring. They can save money by reducing time spent by their personnel and also helps to avoid unsafe operations, communication breakdowns, and expensive asset damage.

The professional services segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to better reliability, guaranteed availability, optimal throughput, or increased lifetime cost effectiveness with the use of digital services from mobility rail services. Companies offer a broad portfolio for effective maintenance operations, ranging from connectivity and measuring technology to intelligent algorithms and precise analytics, and have decades of real-world experience in railway servicing.

The rail operations management segment is expected to account for large revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing need for digital railways. The rail industry can benefit from digitization by increasing efficiency and output of station staff, drivers, middle management, and operations staff. In addition, by digitizing rail operations, operations staff can have access to real-time data such as rotating scroll warnings, centralized traffic control, track maps, and other tools.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Remote Monitoring

Route Optimization & Scheduling

Analytics

Network Management

Predictive Maintenance

Security

Other Solutions

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Professional Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Rail Operations Management

Rail Automation Management

Rail Control

Signaling Solutions

Rail Traffic Management

Freight Management

Smart Ticketing

Workforce Management

Passenger Information Systems

Asset Management

Other Applications

The report further divides the Digital Railway market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



