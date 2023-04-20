Exploring the Growing Smart Lock Market : Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Automation Systems

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Lock Market Size – USD 2.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%

The global Smart Lock Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐲 𝐀𝐁, 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐜., 𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐎𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐃𝐒, 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐣 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩]

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the smart lock market. With the rise of social distancing measures and the need for contactless technologies, smart locks have become increasingly popular.One of the major benefits of smart locks during the pandemic has been their ability to provide remote access. This has allowed homeowners to give access to delivery personnel and service providers without the need for face-to-face interaction. Additionally, with the increase in remote work and online shopping, smart locks have become an essential part of home security systems.

𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝟐𝟓𝟎

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

1. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Smart Lock Industry

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Smart Lock Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Smart Lock Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The growing popularity of smart homes and home automation systems has led to an increase in demand for smart locks. Smart locks offer a convenient and secure way to control access to the home, making them an essential part of any home automation system.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:

With the rise in burglary and theft, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the security of their homes. Smart locks offer a high level of security by using advanced encryption and authentication technologies, making them an attractive option for homeowners.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

The development of advanced technologies such as biometric sensors, voice recognition, and Bluetooth connectivity have led to the creation of highly sophisticated smart locks. These locks offer enhanced security features and improved ease of use, making them more appealing to consumers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising concerns among consumers regarding safety and security of property, valuables or personal items, and files etc. at home or in lockers and other related applications. Convenience, security, and connectivity offered by smart locks are key factors driving demand in recent years. Smart locks are IoT-enabled keyless entry devices that help the users to remotely access door locks through their smartphone.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Assa Abloy AB

Allegion plc

dormakaba Holding AG

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

SALTO Systems

Onity Inc.

Samsung SDS

Panasonic Corporation

The Master Lock Company

Godrej Group

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Increasing demand for rich media content

Proliferation of mobile devices and internet-connected devices

Growing adoption of cloud-based services

Expansion of e-commerce and digital media

Need for faster website performance and better user experience

