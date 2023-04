Revolutionizing Genomics: The Rapid Growth and Potential of AI in Genomics Market | Registering a CAGR of 40.6% - 2031.

AI in genomics market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in genomics market refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to analyze and interpret genomic data. Genomics is the study of DNA sequences and how they relate to an organism's traits, diseases, and potential treatments. AI and ML techniques can help scientists and researchers analyze large amounts of genomic data more efficiently and accurately, potentially leading to new discoveries and advancements in personalized medicine. The market for AI in genomics includes companies that provide software, platforms, and services for genomic data analysis, as well as companies that develop AI-powered diagnostics and therapeutics based on genomic data.

According to the report, the ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ˆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž $๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, witnessing a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ˆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

Genomic Data Analysis: Companies that provide software, platforms, and services for genomic data analysis, including data preprocessing, quality control, alignment, variant calling, and functional annotation.

Personalized Medicine: Companies that develop AI-powered diagnostics and therapeutics based on genomic data, including identifying genetic mutations that are associated with specific diseases and developing personalized treatment plans for patients.

Drug Discovery and Development: Companies that use AI and ML techniques to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, including identifying drug targets, designing molecules, predicting drug efficacy and toxicity, and optimizing clinical trial design.

Clinical Genomics: Companies that provide AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics applications, including genomic diagnostics, prognostics, and therapeutics.

Agriculture and Livestock: Companies that use AI and genomics to improve crop yields, develop new crop varieties, and breed healthier livestock.

Consumer Genomics: Companies that provide direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, including ancestry testing, disease risk assessment, and lifestyle recommendations.

These segments are not mutually exclusive, and some companies may operate across multiple segments in the AI in genomics market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global AI in genomics market, as it disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector around the world during the lockdown.

The disease had forced several industries to shut down temporarily, including several sub-domains of the healthcare sector. The pandemic reduced accessibility to the research centers and offices which delayed the development in AI programs.

However, AI-driven diagnostics emerged as great solution for quick diagnosis of the disease

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ˆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Illumina Inc. - A leading genomics company that offers genomic sequencing and array technologies for research, clinical, and applied markets.

Qiagen N.V. - A provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research.

DNAnexus Inc. - A cloud-based platform for genomic data management, analysis, and collaboration.

Freenome Holdings Inc. - A company developing an AI-powered blood test for early cancer detection.

Sophia Genetics S.A. - A company offering AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics and precision medicine.

Deep Genomics Inc. - A company using AI and genomics to develop new treatments for genetic diseases.

Tempus Labs Inc. - A company using AI and machine learning to analyze and interpret clinical and genomic data for precision medicine.

Fabric Genomics Inc. - A company providing AI-powered solutions for clinical genomics and drug discovery.

Google LLC - A tech giant with various AI-powered genomics initiatives, including the Google Genomics platform and DeepVariant variant calling tool.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - A cloud computing provider that offers various genomic data management and analysis solutions, including the AWS Genomics service.

Note that this list is not exhaustive, and there are many other companies and startups operating in the AI in genomics market.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in genomics market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of universities and research institutions that are at the forefront of AI research, including Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of California, Berkeley. These institutions attract top talent from around the world and conduct cutting-edge research. Furthermore, The U.S. government and private industry have invested heavily in AI research and development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in investments for development of AI and an increase in the number of key players developing AI.

