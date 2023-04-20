Controlled Release Drug Delivery industry outlook: detailed In New Research Report 2023

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, By Technology , By Release Mechanism, By Application and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Controlled release drug delivery refers to the targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents to achieve a desired therapeutic effect. This approach to drug delivery offers several advantages over traditional drug delivery methods, such as improved patient compliance, reduced side effects, and enhanced efficacy. The global controlled release drug delivery market has seen significant growth in recent years, and it is expected to continue to expand in the coming years
Factors driving the growth of the market include an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, advancements in drug delivery technologies, and rising demand for targeted drug delivery systems. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for controlled release drug delivery systems, as patients seek safer and more effective treatment options.The market for controlled release drug delivery systems is segmented based on technology, route of administration, and application. Some of the key technologies used in these systems include oral controlled release, transdermal, injectable, and implantable drug delivery systems. The oral controlled release segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to its ease of use, patient compliance, and cost-effectiveness.
Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, By Technology (Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Others (Micro-electromechanical Technology and Liposomes)), By Release Mechanism (Polymer Matrix Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems, and Chemically Activated), By Application (Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery Systems, and Drug Eluting Stents) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Key points:
• Controlled release drug delivery refers to the targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents to achieve a desired therapeutic effect.
• The global market for controlled release drug delivery systems was valued at USD 33.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 91.2 billion by
2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.
• Factors driving the growth of the market include an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, advancements in
drug delivery technologies, and rising demand for targeted drug delivery systems.
• The market is segmented based on technology, route of administration, and application.
• Oral controlled release systems accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
• Major players in the market include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi.
• Companies are focusing on research and development, strategic partnerships, and product launches to expand their market share and remain
competitive.
Regional scope:
>North America
o U.S.
o Canada
>Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Spain
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
>Asia Pacific
o Japan
o India
o China
o South Korea
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
>Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
>Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Russia Ukraine War Effect:
Humanitarian crisis: The conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis, with over 13,000 deaths, 30,000 people injured, and more than 1.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine. Many people have been forced to flee their homes, and access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical supplies has been severely restricted in some areas. Economic impact: The war has also had a significant economic impact, particularly on Ukraine. The country's economy has contracted significantly since the conflict began, and its currency has lost value. The war has also disrupted trade and investment, and has led to sanctions being imposed on Russia by the international community.
Geopolitical tensions: The conflict has heightened tensions between Russia and the West, particularly with regards to Ukraine's relationship with NATO and the European Union. The annexation of Crimea by Russia and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine have strained relations between Russia and the West. Military spending: Both Russia and Ukraine have significantly increased their military spending since the conflict began, diverting resources away from other areas such as social welfare and infrastructure development.
Human rights violations: There have been reports of human rights violations by both sides in the conflict, including allegations of torture, extrajudicial killings, and violations of freedom of expression and association.
