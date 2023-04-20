DAO Tooling Announced for the Summon Platform

The Summon Platform is launching to the public on April 26 with Communities, Multi-signature Wallets, and Fee-free Voting.
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After announcing that the Summon Platform will launch to the public on April 26, 2023, the Summon Association is providing details about the various modules that will be included in their offering. The platform will facilitate the ability for anyone to create or participate in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“DAOs”), while bringing critical governance, treasury, and digital asset management infrastructure to user communities on the Cardano blockchain and beyond.
The first part of the system is the Community module where online organizations can create a presence on this convenient no-code platform. Community managers can be established to oversee treasuries, polling, and membership curation if that is within the parameters of the organizational structure. ADA Handle standardization is supported for easy naming and verifiability.
In order to safeguard digital assets, the Summon Platform facilitates creation of Multi-signature Wallets with advanced scripts for spending. Signers of the Multi-sig utilize Cardano Native Scripts to generate a new public address for the self-custodied treasury of jointly controlled assets. Requirements can be set around criteria such as number of signers or time locks and the script can be exported for transfer or backup.
The Summon Platform also includes a Fee-free Polling system that is highly configurable and can be deployed with just a few clicks. This system allows for the creation of polls and voting on proposals without incurring any transaction fees. Poll managers can indicate eligible voters by uploading a list or designating token(s) that represent voting interest of users through blockchain-wide wallet snapshots. Users can delegate their voting power to others and assign voting power to tokens, even if they are staked in a smart contract.
For maximum flexibility the Summon Platform will also support the Agora DAO standard. Agora is an open-source library of Plutarch scripts designed to enable modular and flexible DAO contracts to be written, which were built in collaboration between Liqwid Labs, MLabs, and the ADAO Community. As a member organization of ADAO, the Summon Association also plans to make contributions to this library as the platform builds out new features.
The Summon Platform is currently operating on the Cardano Mainnet and accepting Early Access participants by application. The platform will launch to the public on April 26, 2023. The Community, Multi-sig, and Fee-free Polling modules will be available upon launch, with the Agora DAO module following. Technology is also being built to allow cross-chain participation on the platform for users with diverse interests.
Riley Kilgore, Head of Development for the Summon Platform, said, “The past year has been a lot of work for the team but it’s all worth it when we see the engagement of our Early Access users. We can’t wait to open our platform to the public so we can serve everyone in the Cardano Community and beyond!”
About the Summon Platform
The Summon Platform is a revolutionary no-code governance and digital asset management platform, developed by the Summon Association, a Zug, Switzerland based registered organization. The platform, which is now live on the Cardano Mainnet, offers innovative features such as multi-signature wallets with integrated snapshot-style voting, enabling users to form communities and manage multiple treasuries and DAOs with ease.
